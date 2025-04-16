Japan's first digital investment platform for private assets goes live

Tokyo-based financial services firm Keyaki Capital has launched what its describes as a "first of its kind" online platform to exclusively offer private equity, private credit, and other private asset investment funds to Japanese high-net-worth investors.

The launch, announced yesterday, which Keyaki Capital said marks an important step in expanding digital access to institutional-quality private asset investments in Japan, follows its registration to conduct electronic offering services for privately placed funds under Japan's Instruments and Exchange Act.

Keyaki Capital said digital investment platforms affording individual investors access to institutional-quality private asset funds has rapidly expanded across North America, Europe, and Asia. It's now seeking to replicate this model in Japan, where such access has previously been unavailable to domestic investors.

The new platform features an open-ended Private Credit Fund currently distributed by Keyaki Capital, alongside the Marina Investment Fund, a closed-ended investment vehicle for wholesale investors launched by MA Financial Group in April 2023.

The latter fund includes locations such as Rushcutters Bay, The Spit, and Cabarita Point in Sydney Harbour, as well as two near Melbourne's CBD, and two regional marinas.

It targets an annual distribution yield above 7% and an internal rate of return over 13%.

"... marinas located on the east coast of Australia is attracting attention as one of the attractive real estate investments. The point to note is that the Australian marina market is limited in new construction due to environmental regulation," Keyaki Capital said.

"This creates constraints on the supply side, making marinas more scarce."

Keyaki Capital said it plans to add additional private capital funds to the platform, including private equity, private credit, real estate, and venture capital.