Investment

Janus Henderson to take on $75bn fixed income portfolio

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 APR 2025   12:49PM

Janus Henderson has entered a strategic partnership with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian) to manage its $75 billion (US$45 billion) investment grade public fixed income portfolio.

As part of the partnership, Guardian investment professionals who currently support the asset class will have the opportunity to join Janus Henderson, which Guardian said would provide continuity in the management of the assets while enhancing Janus Henderson's insurance investment capabilities.

At the completion of this transaction, Janus Henderson will manage over $247 billion (US$147 billion) in fixed income assets globally and over $183 billion (US$109 billion) for global insurance companies.

The partnership positions Janus Henderson as a top 15 unaffiliated insurance asset manager.

In addition, Guardian will commit up to $673 million (US$400 million) of seed capital to help accelerate Janus Henderson's continued innovation in securitised credit and high quality active fixed income products, as well as other fixed income capabilities.

Additionally, Guardian will receive equity warrants and other economic consideration designed to support a shared goal of accelerating growth and driving value creation.

Guardian and Janus Henderson will also co-develop proprietary, multi-asset solution model portfolios for Guardian's dually registered broker-dealer and registered investment advisor, Park Avenue Securities (PAS), which has more than 2400 advisors covering approximately $98 billion (US$58.5 billion) of client assets under management.

As a partner to PAS, Janus Henderson will develop investment solutions for PAS clients.

Janus Henderson chief executive Ali Dibadj said he was "honoured" to partner with Guardian.

"This multifaceted, innovative partnership, founded on a shared set of client-focused values, leverages our complementary strengths, creates alignment for mutual growth, and intends to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes for policyholders, our clients, shareholders, and employees," Dibadj said.

"This strategic partnership also supports the execution of Janus Henderson's client-led vision of amplifying our strengths in fixed income, multi-asset solutions, and model portfolios, while greatly expanding our presence in the institutional market and insurance space.

"Guardian's selection of Janus Henderson speaks to the trust that the most sophisticated asset owners in the world have placed in Janus Henderson."

Guardian chief executive and chair Andrew McMahon said the partnership will help to enhance Guardian's investment and solutions capabilities.

"Our shared culture of collaboration and dedication to our clients make them a natural partner for Guardian. By combining Guardian's exceptional experience with Janus Henderson's market-leading investment strategies, resources, and capabilities, we will be able to offer innovative investment and wealth management strategies that will benefit customers and policyholders for years to come," he said.

This partnership transaction is expected to close at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

