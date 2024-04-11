Newspaper icon
Investment

Janus Henderson tailors fund to NZ investors

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 11 APR 2024   12:37PM

Janus Henderson is making its Global Multi-Strategy Fund available to institutional investors in New Zealand.

The fund, which targets a positive absolute return regardless of the market environment, will be New Zealand (NZD) denominated to help protect against cross currency volatility between the Australian dollar and NZD.

Known as the Janus Henderson Global Multi-Strategy Fund - Institutional NZD, the fund comprises seven internally managed strategies, six of which identify opportunities in 'normal' market conditions while the seventh seeks to deliver returns in more volatile conditions.

The seven strategies are convertible arbitrage, event driven, equity market neutral, price pressure, risk transfer, fixed income, currency and commodity relative value, and portfolio protection.

The fund aims to outperform the Reserve Bank of NZ official cash rate by 7% before fees over rolling three-year periods.

The strategy is co-managed by head of diversified alternatives David Elms and portfolio manager Steve Cain. Elms is based in London while Cain operates out of the US.

"Our philosophy is that diversification works well in up markets but can be unreliable in down markets. You only have to look back as far as March 2020 when investor panic caused risk assets to fall in a synchronised manner. This fund addresses those types of challenges by having a protection strategy that is the mirror image of the diversified return-seeking strategies we use to generate returns in more normal markets," Elms said.

"An all-weather fund denominated in New Zealand dollars will give our NZ clients greater peace of mind when market conditions are at their most volatile."

Meantime, Janus Henderson head of Australia Matt Gaden said the launch reinforces the firm's commitment to the New Zealand market.

