Janus Henderson investments chief retires

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 29 MAR 2022   11:04AM

The global chief investment officer of Janus Henderson will retire this week after nine years with the firm.

Enrique Chang will retire on April 1, following five years as the global firm's investments lead.

His decision comes in the same week the firm announced a new chief executive in Ali Dibadj, replacing Dick Weil. Dibadj will join from AllianceBernstein in the coming months.

Janus Henderson did not name a replacement for Chang, saying a smooth transition of responsibilities will be ensured due to his close working relationship with the existing investments leadership team and executive committee members including co-heads of equities George Maris and Alex Crooke and global head of fixed income Jim Cielinski.

"I'm thankful to Enrique Chang for his contributions over his tenure at the firm, including his close collaboration on many firmwide initiatives and building out a world-class investment capability that has delivered a robust track record of investment performance for our clients," Janus Henderson chair Richard Gillingwater said.

"George, Alex and Jim's extensive investment experience, coupled with their long-standing and excellent reputations as leaders in the asset management industry, positions them and the wider, highly-regarded Janus Henderson investments team well in ensuring a seamless, and effective transition."

Also commenting on his departure, Chang said: "I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with some of the best investment professionals in the business and to have delivered on the promise of providing superior risk-adjusted returns to our clients."

"I am confident that our exceptional investment leaders George, Alex and Jim as well as the broader investments team will continue to deliver on our risk-adjusted return-driven investment philosophy, and help the firm deliver valuable investment performance on behalf of our clients."

Janus HendersonEnrique ChangAlex CrookeGeorge MarisJim CielinskiAli DibadjAllianceBernsteinDick WeilRichard Gillingwater
