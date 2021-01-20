Janus Henderson adds to global leadership

Janus Henderson has announced a new global head of consultant relations after appointing a new director of institutional solutions in Australia last week.

Janus Henderson has appointed Richard Graham as global head of consultant relations and will be based in London reporting to global head of institutional Nick Adams.

In the newly created role, Graham will lead and drive the company's engagement with investment consultants on a global basis, developing and executing a coordinated coverage model.

Additionally, Graham will have direct managerial responsibility for the UK-based consultant relations team.

Graham has over 20 years' experience in investment management. He was most recently at Schroders where he held various senior roles including head of US consultant relations, head of UK & Ireland consultant relations and global head of consultant relationships.

Prior to that he held positions at HSBC Asset Management and Deutsche Asset Management.

This appointment builds on Janus Henderson's institutional team and reinforces the firm's commitment to growing its institutional business on a global basis.

Adams said the appointment marks an important step in the continued growth of the company's institutional team.

"The arrival of Richard will allow us to further build upon our relationships with investment consultants across the globe, working alongside our local sales and client relationship teams," Adams said.

Speaking of his appointment, Graham said: "I am delighted to join Janus Henderson Investors as they focus on expanding their global institutional presence."

"I am looking forward to representing their considerable investment capabilities and to further developing their relationships with investment consultants across their global business."

Just last week Janus Henderson announced the appointment of Greg Clarke in the newly created role of director, institutional solutions in Australia.

Clarke will be based in Janus Henderson's Sydney office and report to head of Australia Matt Gaden.