JANA wins Spirit Super mandate

The industry superannuation fund has selected JANA as its new asset consultant.

The appointment, which came into effect on July 1, sees JANA replace long-term partner Whitehelm Capital which was acquired by German manager PATRIZIA last year.

Commenting on the mandate, JANA chief executive Jim Lamborn said the firm is delighted to partner with Spirit Super.

"Spirit Super has recently made some exciting acquisitions in its unlisted portfolio, including Parliament Square in Hobart and, prospectively, a majority share in the Port of Geelong," Lamborn said.

"These assets hold strong underpinnings which will play a key role in the communities they serve. Together, we look forward to working toward a brighter future for millions of Australians."

Spirit Super's chief investment officer Ross Barry said: "The investment team at Spirit has undergone a major evolution in our operating model and our consulting needs are changing as a result."

"We felt JANA was strongly aligned to our aspirations, our global research focus and our first principles approach to investing." Lamborn added that a growing number of superannuation funds continue to face challenges posed by regulatory change and increasing market consolidation. However, mid-sized funds are uniquely positioned to look at opportunities in Australia as mega funds increasingly shift their focus to global markets.

"We understand that following its merger, Spirit Super is seeking to continue to grow and to deliver outstanding long-term member outcomes," Lamborn said.

"We are pleased they have entrusted JANA as their partner to help realise their investment aspirations."