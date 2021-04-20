NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
JANA chief investment officer resigns
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 20 APR 2021   12:49PM

After 23 years with JANA, chief investment officer Steven Carew has resigned.

He announced he would leave the firm in December 2021 to pursue other interests.

A replacement for Carew has not yet been announced, with JANA saying it will use the remaining eight months of Carew's term to work with its clients to explore new approaches to delivering value.

JANA chief executive Jim Lamborn said Carew had made a significant contribution to the organisation over his more than two decade career with it.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

"Steven's strong intellect, passion for financial markets and relentless commitment to delivering great client outcomes has seen him build a strong and inspired team here at JANA," Lamborn said.

"Through his never-ending curiosity for the next innovative idea to support clients, as our chief investment officer, he has further fostered a culture of enquiry and rigour within the business that has seen JANA grow from strength to strength.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

Carew will take a year of sabbatical before looking for new opportunities.

"He will be sorely missed, but he leaves behind a long-lasting legacy that will deliver benefits for JANA's customers now and into the future," Lamborn said.

"On behalf of the whole team at JANA, we wish Steven well."

He added that until Carew's departure, he will continue to play an integral role at JANA.

"Over the past three years, JANA has been on a journey that has seen us examine our processes and focus on new and better ways to build on our already market-leading insights," Lamborn said.

"As an organisation, we look forward to working with our customers and our teams to examine and explore new models for delivering value to our clients."

Read more: JANASteven Carew
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
JANA hires from NYSE
JANA awarded mandate
Industry funds pool $61bn of assets
Kapstream wins JANA allocation
Redpoint wins $50m mandate
JANA appoints NFP head
Rest climate case dismissed
Rest climate change case pushes ahead
Investment consultant adds to insurance team
Rice Warner questions super return targets
Editor's Choice
JANA chief investment officer resigns
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:49PM
After 23 years with JANA, chief investment officer Steven Carew has resigned.
Rest launches low-cost SRI option
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:49PM
The $59 billion super fund has launched the responsible investment option Financial Standard revealed it was working on late last year, introducing one of the lowest cost SRI vehicles in the market.
Vanguard UK upends cost of advice
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:47PM
Vanguard has launched a financial advice offering in the UK that will charge a flat rate of 0.79%, a whopping three times less than what the industry charges on average.
Best MySuper options by risk-adjusted returns
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:43PM
Australian Ethical, Aware Super and BUSSQ are the top three performers in MySuper, when risk adjusted returns are considered.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Ian McDermott
Principal Lawyer/ Director
imac legal & compliance
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Michael Pennisi
Chief Executive Officer
QSuper
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicolas Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.