JANA chief investment officer resigns

After 23 years with JANA, chief investment officer Steven Carew has resigned.

He announced he would leave the firm in December 2021 to pursue other interests.

A replacement for Carew has not yet been announced, with JANA saying it will use the remaining eight months of Carew's term to work with its clients to explore new approaches to delivering value.

JANA chief executive Jim Lamborn said Carew had made a significant contribution to the organisation over his more than two decade career with it.

"Steven's strong intellect, passion for financial markets and relentless commitment to delivering great client outcomes has seen him build a strong and inspired team here at JANA," Lamborn said.

"Through his never-ending curiosity for the next innovative idea to support clients, as our chief investment officer, he has further fostered a culture of enquiry and rigour within the business that has seen JANA grow from strength to strength.

Carew will take a year of sabbatical before looking for new opportunities.

"He will be sorely missed, but he leaves behind a long-lasting legacy that will deliver benefits for JANA's customers now and into the future," Lamborn said.

"On behalf of the whole team at JANA, we wish Steven well."

He added that until Carew's departure, he will continue to play an integral role at JANA.

"Over the past three years, JANA has been on a journey that has seen us examine our processes and focus on new and better ways to build on our already market-leading insights," Lamborn said.

"As an organisation, we look forward to working with our customers and our teams to examine and explore new models for delivering value to our clients."