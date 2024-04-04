Newspaper icon
JANA appoints new investment trusts leads

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 4 APR 2024   12:43PM

JANA Investment Advisers has appointed a head of investments, investment trusts, and a head of diversified portfolios, investment trusts.

Claire Simpson will take on the role of head of investments, investment trusts and David Schnell is now head of diversified portfolios, investment trusts. Both were internal appointments.

JANA said Simpson's and Schnell's appointments would play a key role in driving the strategic direction and growth of the JANA Investment Trusts.

In her new capacity, Simpson will lead the strategic direction of the JANA Investment Trusts, focusing on performance and client outcomes.

She joins the investment trust team after serving as co-head of infrastructure research at JANA.

Schnell, who joined the company in 2017, will transition from his position as senior investment consultant to head of diversified portfolios where he will work closely with JANA's portfolio design team in the development of portfolios and asset allocation strategies for implemented consulting clients.

JANA said both Simpson and Schnell bring extensive expertise and experience to their roles, and they would help shape the future of JANA's Investment Trust offerings, ensuring optimal outcomes and greater flexibility for clients.

"We remain committed to delivering tailored solutions and strengthening our offerings across all consulting practices," JANA general manager of investment trusts Leon Tisdell said.

"Both Claire and David bring a wealth of knowledge to their respective positions, with insights and expertise that will undoubtedly enrich our strategic approach.

"Both have demonstrated outstanding dedication throughout their time at JANA and their proven track records and deep understanding of our organisation uniquely position them to deliver exceptional results for Investment Trust clients.

"We look forward to seeing the positive impact they will undoubtedly bring to the team and the clients we serve."

Both Simpson and Schnell will report to Tisdell.

