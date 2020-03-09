NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
General
Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 9 MAR 2020   12:23PM

JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive and chair Jamie Dimon is recovering after he experienced a tear in his heart's main artery and was rushed into emergency surgery late last week.

The bank's co-presidents and co-chief operating officers, Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith, have taken over the reins while the 63-year-old recovers.

In an internal letter to staff and investors, the US' biggest bank said the surgery was successful.

"We want to let you know that Jamie experienced an acute aortic dissection this morning. He underwent successful emergency heart surgery to repair the dissection," Pinto and Smith said.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

"The good news is that it was caught early and the surgery was successful.

"He is awake, alert and recovering well."

JPMorgan lead director Lee Raymond said he was confident the bank could continue to serve its customers and shareholders during this period.

"Our board has been fully briefed on these developments and has asked Daniel and Gordon to lead the company during this period, as Jamie recuperates," he said.

"We have exceptional leaders across our businesses and functions - led by our outstanding chief executive and co-presidents.

"Our company will move forward together with confidence as we continue to serve our customers, clients, communities and shareholders."

This isn't Dimon's first health scare; the Wall Street leader was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and continued to lead the bank while undergoing chemotherapy.

Dimon has led JPMorgan since the end of 2005, after the bank's merger in 2004 with Bank One.

Following the US housing bubble, JPMorgan emerged as the biggest bank in the US, and would later become the world's most valuable bank by market capitalisation.

In 2018, Dimon announced he would serve as the bank's chief executive for five more years (although he recently announced the same thing). At the time, Pinto and Smith were appointed as co-presidents.

Pinto and Smith said they had been working closely with Dimon over the past two years and will continue to execute the bank's strategic plans.

"As co-presidents and chief operating officers, we have been working hand-in-hand with Jamie and the board over the past two years to help lead our company," they said.

"This is in addition to directly running the firm's corporate & investment bank and consumer & community banking businesses, which represent the majority of the firm's businesses.

"Just last week, the firm hosted our Investor Day, where we provided comprehensive updates on our strategy and priorities going forward. We will continue to execute on all of these plans."

Read more: Jamie DimonJPMorgan Chase & CoDaniel PintoGordon SmithLee RaymondWall Street
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Wall Street sneezes
JPMorgan Chase reports record profits
Goldman Sachs realigns reporting structure
Chief economist update: Trump should read Frank
Chief economist update: US recession a sure thing
Chief economist update: US recession in the offing
Chief economist update: It'll hurt me more than it hurts you
Chief economist update: A tariff for a tariff
Chief economist update: Fed on ice
Chief economist update: US economic growth is slowing and accelerating
Editor's Choice
Madison advisers loyal amid sale
KANIKA SOOD
Madison Financial Group has held on to its adviser numbers, as PwC and Seaview Consulting give prospective buyers a closer look at the advice group's numbers on behalf of OneVue.
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
HARRISON WORLEY
Northern Trust has rocketed up the asset servicing performance tables, after adding almost 30% to its assets under custody in the second half of 2019.
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Robbie Campo
GROUP EXECUTIVE, BRAND, ADVOCACY, MARKETING AND PRODUCT
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
From her strong focus on women, to advocating for the benefits of industry super, a sense of equality and social justice has underscored all that Cbus brand, advocacy and product group executive Robbie Campo has done. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 0SVRaWjR