Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery

JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive and chair Jamie Dimon is recovering after he experienced a tear in his heart's main artery and was rushed into emergency surgery late last week.

The bank's co-presidents and co-chief operating officers, Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith, have taken over the reins while the 63-year-old recovers.

In an internal letter to staff and investors, the US' biggest bank said the surgery was successful.

"We want to let you know that Jamie experienced an acute aortic dissection this morning. He underwent successful emergency heart surgery to repair the dissection," Pinto and Smith said.

"The good news is that it was caught early and the surgery was successful.

"He is awake, alert and recovering well."

JPMorgan lead director Lee Raymond said he was confident the bank could continue to serve its customers and shareholders during this period.

"Our board has been fully briefed on these developments and has asked Daniel and Gordon to lead the company during this period, as Jamie recuperates," he said.

"We have exceptional leaders across our businesses and functions - led by our outstanding chief executive and co-presidents.

"Our company will move forward together with confidence as we continue to serve our customers, clients, communities and shareholders."

This isn't Dimon's first health scare; the Wall Street leader was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and continued to lead the bank while undergoing chemotherapy.

Dimon has led JPMorgan since the end of 2005, after the bank's merger in 2004 with Bank One.

Following the US housing bubble, JPMorgan emerged as the biggest bank in the US, and would later become the world's most valuable bank by market capitalisation.

In 2018, Dimon announced he would serve as the bank's chief executive for five more years (although he recently announced the same thing). At the time, Pinto and Smith were appointed as co-presidents.

Pinto and Smith said they had been working closely with Dimon over the past two years and will continue to execute the bank's strategic plans.

"As co-presidents and chief operating officers, we have been working hand-in-hand with Jamie and the board over the past two years to help lead our company," they said.

"This is in addition to directly running the firm's corporate & investment bank and consumer & community banking businesses, which represent the majority of the firm's businesses.

"Just last week, the firm hosted our Investor Day, where we provided comprehensive updates on our strategy and priorities going forward. We will continue to execute on all of these plans."