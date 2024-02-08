J.P. Morgan Asset Management enhances adviser portal

Financial advisers can now access premium content and portfolio analytics via J.P. Morgan Asset Management's upgraded adviser portal.

JPMAM said it's focused on "providing access to new tools and functionality in a more customised way for advisers."

It has introduced a digital portfolio analysis tool that advisers can use 24/7, accessing a database of more than 8000 local investments and tailoring results to clients. Advisers can also customise its reports with their own company logo.

The tool, known as dPI, is customisable, allowing advisers to run and compare a portfolio's performance and exposures, as well as compare it to a suggested portfolio and/or benchmark.

The tool has been available to advisers in the US for some time, and JPMAM said it believes now is the time to bring it to Australia.

"It provides observations and insights into what is driving risk and return, leading to a more complete analysis of portfolios from different angles," JPMAM said.

"We've canvassed advisers to understand the types of tools and insights that would give them an edge and support them in their discussions with their clients," JPMAM head of wholesale Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile said.

"Our Adviser Portal and in particular dPI allows advisers to compare multiple portfolios and more importantly, stress test these portfolios across a variety of scenarios - for example, different equity markets or rate environments. This means the conversation between advisers and their clients changes from "what if" into "what to do" which is much more meaningful."

Advisers with a valid AFSL can register for access now.