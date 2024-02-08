Newspaper icon
J.P. Morgan Asset Management enhances adviser portal

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 8 FEB 2024   12:48PM

Financial advisers can now access premium content and portfolio analytics via J.P. Morgan Asset Management's upgraded adviser portal.

JPMAM said it's focused on "providing access to new tools and functionality in a more customised way for advisers."

It has introduced a digital portfolio analysis tool that advisers can use 24/7, accessing a database of more than 8000 local investments and tailoring results to clients. Advisers can also customise its reports with their own company logo.

The tool, known as dPI, is customisable, allowing advisers to run and compare a portfolio's performance and exposures, as well as compare it to a suggested portfolio and/or benchmark.

The tool has been available to advisers in the US for some time, and JPMAM said it believes now is the time to bring it to Australia.

"It provides observations and insights into what is driving risk and return, leading to a more complete analysis of portfolios from different angles," JPMAM said.

"We've canvassed advisers to understand the types of tools and insights that would give them an edge and support them in their discussions with their clients," JPMAM head of wholesale Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile said.

"Our Adviser Portal and in particular dPI allows advisers to compare multiple portfolios and more importantly, stress test these portfolios across a variety of scenarios - for example, different equity markets or rate environments. This means the conversation between advisers and their clients changes from "what if" into "what to do" which is much more meaningful."

Advisers with a valid AFSL can register for access now.

Editor's Choice

BlackRock appoints Aussie head, builds out NZ business

CHLOE WALKER
Former deputy of head BlackRock Australasia Jason Collins will step into the role of head of Australia. This comes as the global fund manager prepares to open a New Zealand office.

Betashares to launch Nasdaq ETFs

CHLOE WALKER
The Australian fund manager expects to launch two new Nasdaq ETFs on the ASX later this month, as new data shows more financial advisers than ever are using them in client portfolios.

ASIC issues interim stop orders against Keystone

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Keystone Asset Management has been told to stop offering the Shield Master Fund due to concerns about misleading statements and inadequate disclosures in the fund's documentation.

Fund selectors harbour AI bubble fears, affirm belief in its longevity

ANDREW MCKEAN
Fund selectors, wary of an AI bubble, still believe in its longevity, with some viewing it as an opportunity bigger than the internet, according to a Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) survey.

