Islamic Finance & Investments Association launches

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 19 SEP 2023   12:34PM

The new investment association that will be the voice and leadership of Islamic banking, finance, and investments in Australia has launched.

The Islamic Finance & Investments Association (IFIA) is founded by directors Dean Gillespie, chief executive of Islamic Bank Australia, Wally Ayad, Ijarah Finance director, and Nashat Qadan, director of projects and investments at ICFAL.

Chaaban Omran is currently the acting chief executive.

IFIA seeks to promote and ensure compliance with high standards of professional and ethical conduct within the Islamic banking and finance sector and by members of the company, Omran said.

It will represent the professional interests of the Islamic banking, finance, and investments sector in their relations with governments, regulators, and the community, as well as support and facilitate initiatives related to Islamic finance.

"On behalf of the board of IFIA we are proud to launch the association to advance and progress the industry as well as set the standards of professional code of conduct to raise the commitment to risk and compliance," Gillespie said.

"We look forward to growing IFIA for the wider benefit of all Australians desiring asset-based transactions."

"IFIA will be the voice and lobby of the Islamic financial services industry which will work closely with regulatory authorities and other stakeholders to enhance the contributions of Islamic banking, finance and investments, to the Australian economy," board director Qadan said.

