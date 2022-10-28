Ironbark to distribute Robeco products

A strategic partnership will see Ironbark Asset Management offer Robeco's emerging conservative equity, global developed sustainable enhanced index equity and SDG credit income strategies to wholesale investors in Australia.

Robeco managing director and head of Australia, New Zealand and Oceania Stephen Dennis said that Ironbark's well-resourced business will allow Robeco's strategies to be fully supported in the wholesale channel.

"The partnership allows Robeco to continue to focus on the institutional channel and is committed to providing high quality strategies and service to our clients and consultants," he said.

"We look forward to working alongside the Ironbark team in continuing to build the wholesale channel."

Meanwhile, Ironbark head of funds management Alex Donald said that the firm is pleased to establish

the partnership with a leader in quantitative and sustainable solutions.

"We look forward to the opportunity to build upon Robeco's success with these three innovative capabilities in the Australian market," Donald said.

"The strategies are a welcome addition to our suite of diverse client solutions."

To further support the partnership, Robeco regional manager, wholesale Sam Besley will join the Ironbark funds management team in the role of key account manager, based in Melbourne.