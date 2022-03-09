NEWS
Investment

Ironbark brings new global small companies fund to Aussie investors

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 MAR 2022   12:28PM

A growing appetite for global small companies across institutional and wholesale investors has seen Ironbark Asset Management partner with US-based investment manager Apis Capital Advisors (Apis) to launch the Ironbark Apis Global Small Companies Fund.

The new fund aims to outperform the MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index AUD (after fees) over five to seven years. To do this, Apis a fundamental approach to construct a long-only portfolio of small-cap companies with high growth potential, it said.

The fund invests primarily in North America, Asia and Europe and while it doesn't have a specific sector focus, Apis Capital targets technology, healthcare, industrials/cyclicals, and consumer.

The fund was first launched in the US in 2020 and, to January 2022, has achieved a net return of about 38%.

The Ironbark Apis Global Small Companies Fund largely replicates Apis' flagship strategy which has been in operation since 2004.

Now in Australia, the fund been awarded an initial rating of 'Recommended' by Zenith Investment Partners.

"Apis' portfolio construction technique is intuitive and follows a logical framework and is managed by a highly experienced portfolio management team that has demonstrated an ability to produce attractive risk-adjusted return outcomes over the long term," Zenith said.

This outcome was also underpinned by Zenith's conviction that the fund "has a high probability of meeting its stated investment objectives" and, "scores highly across most of Zenith's key areas of assessment".

Ironbark's head of funds management, Alex Donald said the firm is delighted to bring this stand-out capability to the Australian market.

"We wanted to find something that was new to the Australian market with an exceptional track record," Donald said.

"And to receive strong institutional interest and initial support, as well as Zenith's 'recommended' rating so soon after our Fund launch, further affirms the quality of Apis' global small-cap solution," Donald said.

