Iress scores dealer group mandate
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 8 DEC 2020   12:45PM

A privately owned dealer group home to more than 70 financial advisers has partnered with Iress to provide a streamlined compliance solution.

FYG has adopted Iress' data analytics solution, Lumen. The Lumen software scans for risks such as non-compliance with ongoing service and FDS obligations, which in turn reduces the need to rely on internal resources.

According to Rainmaker data, FYG currently has 75 financial advisers on its books servicing about 9000 clients.

"Iress has enabled FYG to move towards an automated risk-based compliance model, allowing us to monitor all advice activity for key risks and using this as quantitative inputs to the file review and adviser audit process," FYG general manager Andrew Wootton said.

"As a result, we can more efficiently ensure advisers' service obligations are met, fees are appropriately charged, and a myriad of other Best Interest Duty risks are mitigated."

FYG sees significant opportunities to expand its use of Lumen, including across business intelligence, revenue and client insights, he added.

Also commenting, Iress sales and delivery director for Lumen Stuart Frith said the business is delighted to be working with FYG.

"Lumen's powerful data analytics capabilities make it easy for licensees to meet ever-evolving obligations, resulting in a more responsible and robust financial advice system," he said.

