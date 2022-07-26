Newspaper icon
Iress names Marcus Price as new chief

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 26 JUL 2022   12:44PM

Iress has named Marcus Price as its new managing director and chief executive following the retirement of Andrew Walsh.

Price will assume the position currently held by Walsh on October 3, bringing over 25 years of experience leading financial services and technology businesses.

He was previously the inaugural chief executive of PEXA Group and has held senior positions with NAB and  Boston Consulting Group.

Price also served in senior executive roles with both Equifax and Dun and Bradstreet.

Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

The financial services software provider said the appointment followed a thorough succession planning, candidate search and evaluation process.

Its chair Roger Sharp welcomed Price and thanked Walsh for his long and successful career.

Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

"Andrew has been an outstanding leader and steward of Iress, since taking over as chief executive in 2009, he has been instrumental in building the company into a highly innovative market leader with a global footprint. The board understands his decision, is tremendously grateful to Andrew for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavours," he said.

"Marcus is ideally placed to steer Iress on the next phase of its journey. He brings tremendous experience in financial services and technology businesses with a demonstrated track record in creating shareholder value. As the founding chief executive, Marcus is acknowledged as the driving force in the creation of PEXA, which he led for more than a decade."

From today, Price will be appointed as non-executive director to facilitate a smooth transition ahead of his official start date.

Walsh, who has a little over 21 years of tenure with the firm, will stay on as a consultant from October to January 2023. He said it felt like the right time to pursue new opportunities.

"I am proud to have seen Iress through a period of substantial transformation and growth into what is today a successful global technology business and market leader. My sincere thanks go to the entire Iress team for their hard work, support and friendship over the years and I look forward to supporting Marcus in the transition," Walsh explained.

Price added that Walsh will leave behind an enviable legacy of achievements.

"Andrew has set the foundations for the continued domestic and international success of this highly respected Australian technology business. I feel privileged to be able to follow in his footsteps and am grateful to Roger and the board for the faith they have shown in appointing me as the new chief executive," he said.

"I am certainly looking forward to working with the Iress team as we execute on the 2025 strategy presented to the market last year, including continuing to evolve Iress' operational model and transition to a platform-based architecture. In addition, we will explore further horizons and ambitions for the business."

