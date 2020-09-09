Iress adds to executive team

Financial services technology company Iress has appointed a chief product officer with over 20 years' experience in software product leadership.

Joydip Das will join the leadership team based in Melbourne on September 14 and will report to Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh.

He joins from US-based startup Socrates AI where he was head or product, creating the portfolio strategy and product roadmap for a conversational artificial intelligence platform for enterprises.

Prior to that he was vice president, product management - consumer engagement platform at Salesforce and vice president, head of product of Krux Digital, a marketing data management platform that was acquired by Salesforce in 2016.

During his eight-year tenure at SAP, Das was integral in leading the first software as a service (SaaS) applications and cloud business unit.

He previously held senior product leadership roles at Ariba, Inkra Networks, Daintree Networks and Altamar Networks.

Das started his career as a software engineer at Telstra.

Commenting on the appointment Iress' Walsh said: "I have been impressed with Joydip's broad experience and focus on building strong, innovative product teams, with a clear focus on scale and results."