NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Iress adds to executive team
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 AUG 2020   12:00PM

The financial services technology company has added the newly created role of chief commercial officer to its leadership team.

Michael Blomfield will step into the role and will be responsible for Iress' business growth objectives, including increasing growth at scale, Iress said.

Blomfield will join Iress from Investment Trends where he currently serves as chief executive, a role he has held for over four years.

Prior to that, he  held senior roles at Commonwealth Bank, MF Global and Dendiri Advisory.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

At CBA Blomfield held a number of positions, having worked at the bank for over 18years total.

Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh said he is delighted to welcome someone with Blomfield's experience to the role.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"The new role reflects our focus on scale, consistency and delivery, particularly where clients have increasingly similar needs," Walsh said.

"We also continue to focus on improving the client experience and a focused strategic approach to this is important to Iress and out clients."

Walsh added Blomfield is well versed in financial services, with extensive experience in international markets; particularly Asia, the UK and US.

"This includes leading the equities division at CBA, as managing director for Asia Pacific for MF Global, and currently as chief executive of research firm Investment Trends," Walsh said.

"Michael will bring a strong focus to sales capability and client experience supported by his international and industry experience."

Iress said the roles and responsibilities of managing directors, who will report to Blomfield, will be unchanged.

Blomfield will begin in his new role effective October 19.

Read more: IressMF GlobalInvestment TrendsMichael BlomfieldAndrew WalshCBACommonwealth BankDendiri Advisory
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Iress wins mandate
CBA ups remediation bill for advice
Super fund satisfaction mixed, SMSFs unhappy
Iress executive moves to non-executive roles
AMP, BT and CBA to face class action
Class launches Xplan integration
Advisers switch platforms amid pandemic
Government expands SME Guarantee Scheme
Class bolsters tech team
New chief risk officer at Maple-Brown Abbott
Editor's Choice
SG increase will be deferred: Knox
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:49PM
There is a good chance the planned superannuation guarantee increase to 12% will be deferred again as the nation continues to struggle with the effects of COVID-19, according to Mercer senior partner David Knox.
BetaShares rejigs oil ETF...again
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
BetaShares' ETF that tracks crude oil futures is once again changing the length of contracts it tracks and is taking extra measures to automatically convert the ETF to all cash if oil futures drop significantly again.
GAM records 196% profit drop
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:27PM
The global fund manager saw its profits tumble 196% following net outflows of close to $19 billion in the first half of this year, resulting in heavy hits to fee and commission income.
Chi-X TraCRs added to specialist platform
ALLY SELBY  |   12:28PM
Chi-X TraCRs and funds will now be offered on a $1.9 billion privately owned wealth management platform, granting financial advisers and their clients access to some of the world's biggest listed companies.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
David Neal
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
David Neal is one of the most influential investment executives, not just in Australia but across the world. Here, the new IFM Investors chief reflects on the journey so far. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 38dQUjsI