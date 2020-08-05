Iress adds to executive team

The financial services technology company has added the newly created role of chief commercial officer to its leadership team.

Michael Blomfield will step into the role and will be responsible for Iress' business growth objectives, including increasing growth at scale, Iress said.

Blomfield will join Iress from Investment Trends where he currently serves as chief executive, a role he has held for over four years.

Prior to that, he held senior roles at Commonwealth Bank, MF Global and Dendiri Advisory.

At CBA Blomfield held a number of positions, having worked at the bank for over 18years total.

Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh said he is delighted to welcome someone with Blomfield's experience to the role.

"The new role reflects our focus on scale, consistency and delivery, particularly where clients have increasingly similar needs," Walsh said.

"We also continue to focus on improving the client experience and a focused strategic approach to this is important to Iress and out clients."

Walsh added Blomfield is well versed in financial services, with extensive experience in international markets; particularly Asia, the UK and US.

"This includes leading the equities division at CBA, as managing director for Asia Pacific for MF Global, and currently as chief executive of research firm Investment Trends," Walsh said.

"Michael will bring a strong focus to sales capability and client experience supported by his international and industry experience."

Iress said the roles and responsibilities of managing directors, who will report to Blomfield, will be unchanged.

Blomfield will begin in his new role effective October 19.