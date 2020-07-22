NEWS
Sponsored by
IPOs halve off the back of COVID-19
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 JUL 2020   12:30PM

Initial public offerings (IPOs) on the ASX reduced dramatically as a result of the pandemic in the first half of this year with just 12 new listings compared to 23 in the same period last year, according to the latest HLB Mann Judd IPO Watch report.

Of the 12 IPOs, nine listed during the market peak in February with the remaining three in the June quarter. Over $87 million was raised in the first quarter compared to $44.5 million in the second quarter.

In addition, nine of the new listings met their subscription targets and performed well for investors, recording an average gain of 16% compared to the 12% loss recorded on the All Ordinaries Index.

HLB Mann Judd partner and author of the report Marcus Ohm said at first glance this look positive however in the six months to June only $132 million was raised.

"I cannot remember the last time this level of capital raising was so low. This time last year the funds raised was $820 million and that was considered a soft year. The previous year was $2.5 billion so this is a very quiet year," he said.

This was due to only one large cap listing, Atomo Diagnostics, compared to the 10 large cap listings raising a combined total of $663 million in 2019. The majority of entrants were from the small cap sector which is consistent with previous years.

In conjunction with fewer listings, there was a significant reduction in the average amount of funds sought by the new listings which sat at $11.5 million compared to $98.7 million in 2019, reflecting the nature of the market as a result of the pandemic.

"There were multiple listings which were subsequently withdrawn during the period amidst difficult market conditions. This is not surprising as market uncertainty and share price volatility do not generally provide a listing-friendly environment given the significant costs involved in undertaking an IPO," Ohm said.

As a result, only 17% of listings were underwritten compared to 39% of all listings in the same period in 2019.

While the market has recovered throughout the last quarter, the recovery has not correlated with an increase in IPOs and pipelines remains soft with only six companies looking to list including Manuka Resources seeking to raise $7 million.

"As uncertainty is generally a factor which negatively impacts IPO volumes as well as the broader market, the appetite for new listings is likely to remain challenging in the near term.

"The degree to which there is a recovery in the pipeline will be heavily influenced by broader macro concerns and ongoing risk associated with the pandemic. It will be interesting to see the extent of any recovery in the IPO market prior to 2021."

Read more: HLB Mann JuddMarcus OhmAtomo DiagnosticsManuka Resources
