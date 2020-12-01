NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
IOOF ups costs for self-employed advisers
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 1 DEC 2020   11:51AM

Self-employed financial advisers working with IOOF will have to pay more for the same services under the new IOOF structure which will focus the business on three key pillars in the advice space.

Speaking to investors today, IOOF chief advice officer Darren Whereat said the focus for the group is ensuring the self-licensed segment of the business is breaking-even before it aims for a profit, and part of that will mean increased costs to advisers.

"We've been very vocal in our move to equalise the risk that the AFSLs have and the financial reward. The bottom line is, in that self-employed space, there is a re-rating in terms of how much they pay," Whereat said.

"We have already opened up conversations with our advisers.  There is a recognition that they will be paying more for the services that they traditionally get from us."

He said IOOF is ensuring its business has representation in three key segments of the market; professional services owned and operated, break-even AFSLs and those who are self-licensed.

Whereat said there are around 1000 advisers in the break-even AFSL space, which is set to increase to around 1300 with the addition of TenFifty.

"We are going to make sure that our technology investment is scalable right across our enablement business," he said.

"That's why it is so important that we partner in those self-employed spaces to ensure we can deflect our costs over a much larger number of advisers.  Scale does matter in the advice space."

Whereat said the move comes off the back of structural changes to the business, with IOOF ensuring there is efficiency throughout the business.

"The lazy way for us would have just been to say you have to pay 'X' dollars more, but we're actually looking at the way we were structured and making sure that we are an efficient partner in terms of our structures so that when we go back and ask for more money we will not only be delivering more services but we are being absolutely crystal clear about how efficiently we are running our business," he said.

"So, that exchange and partnership model is where we are going to exchange fair value.  But the advisers will be contributing more for those services that they had in the past."

Additionally, IOOF has structured its business to be capable of pivoting to a service business should regulation change, forcing all advisers to become self-licensed.

"We have a business called IOOF Alliances where we are actually delivering advice services to those with their own licences," Whereat said.

"If we moved down to a scenario where the government said everyone had to be self-licensed, we could pivot our business out of the self-employed to everybody having their own licence and we would become a service business."

IOOF's recent acquisition of MLC Wealth will sit within the professional owned and operated segment of the business along with Shadforth and Bridges.

"This will give us the opportunity to run 300 professional-services authorised representatives in the owner-operated space generating EBITs above 30%," he said.

Read more: Darren WhereatIOOF AlliancesBridgesMLC WealthScaleShadforthTenFifty
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
IOOF unfazed by poor MLC result
Dealer group chief executive departs
FPA board member joins new firm
Dealer group chief departs
NAB adds to wealth client remediation
IOOF fund operations lead departs
Centrepoint hires recruitment lead
A new model is coming: Licensees
MLC Wealth general manager jumps to Ashurst
MLC appoints new head of insto distribution
Editor's Choice
Hannover reverses out of group insurance
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
More than 10 superannuation funds could soon be looking for a new group life insurer, as Hannover Re reverses out of the segment to focus on reinsurance.
New fund to invest in AI companies
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
A Melbourne boutique has launched a thematic fund that invests in businesses delivering artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.
Mercer restructures fees, asset allocation
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
Mercer is introducing a series of changes to its default and lifecycle products, which includes slashing administration fees and simplifying fee structures.
S&P to buy competitor for $60bn
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
S&P Global will spend about $60 billion in stock to buy data and analytics provider IHS Markit, with the two merging by 2021 end.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something rUV7wsNS