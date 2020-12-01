IOOF ups costs for self-employed advisers

Self-employed financial advisers working with IOOF will have to pay more for the same services under the new IOOF structure which will focus the business on three key pillars in the advice space.

Speaking to investors today, IOOF chief advice officer Darren Whereat said the focus for the group is ensuring the self-licensed segment of the business is breaking-even before it aims for a profit, and part of that will mean increased costs to advisers.

"We've been very vocal in our move to equalise the risk that the AFSLs have and the financial reward. The bottom line is, in that self-employed space, there is a re-rating in terms of how much they pay," Whereat said.

"We have already opened up conversations with our advisers. There is a recognition that they will be paying more for the services that they traditionally get from us."

He said IOOF is ensuring its business has representation in three key segments of the market; professional services owned and operated, break-even AFSLs and those who are self-licensed.

Whereat said there are around 1000 advisers in the break-even AFSL space, which is set to increase to around 1300 with the addition of TenFifty.

"We are going to make sure that our technology investment is scalable right across our enablement business," he said.

"That's why it is so important that we partner in those self-employed spaces to ensure we can deflect our costs over a much larger number of advisers. Scale does matter in the advice space."

Whereat said the move comes off the back of structural changes to the business, with IOOF ensuring there is efficiency throughout the business.

"The lazy way for us would have just been to say you have to pay 'X' dollars more, but we're actually looking at the way we were structured and making sure that we are an efficient partner in terms of our structures so that when we go back and ask for more money we will not only be delivering more services but we are being absolutely crystal clear about how efficiently we are running our business," he said.

"So, that exchange and partnership model is where we are going to exchange fair value. But the advisers will be contributing more for those services that they had in the past."

Additionally, IOOF has structured its business to be capable of pivoting to a service business should regulation change, forcing all advisers to become self-licensed.

"We have a business called IOOF Alliances where we are actually delivering advice services to those with their own licences," Whereat said.

"If we moved down to a scenario where the government said everyone had to be self-licensed, we could pivot our business out of the self-employed to everybody having their own licence and we would become a service business."

IOOF's recent acquisition of MLC Wealth will sit within the professional owned and operated segment of the business along with Shadforth and Bridges.

"This will give us the opportunity to run 300 professional-services authorised representatives in the owner-operated space generating EBITs above 30%," he said.