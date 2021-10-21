IOOF to adopt new name, brand

The 175-year-old wealth giant is set to rebrand in what chief executive Renato Mota calls an evolution, not a revolution.

As part of its ongoing transformation and following a strategic review, IOOF will rebrand to Insignia Financial before the end of the year. It follows the completion of its acquisition of MLC, which has effectively doubled IOOF in size.

In addition to the new name, the group will retain its signature green and adopt a new logo, a reinterpretation of its current interlocking rings.

The change will not impact other businesses within the group, nor will it mean a change to the names of any existing IOOF products. Its ASX ticker code will also remain unchanged.

IOOF was founded in 1846 as a friendly society known as the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. Ensuring the new identity remains connected to this rich history, the proposed new name represents a distinguishing emblem associated with membership and belonging.

The new branding is also reflective of where IOOF is today and the opportunities that lay ahead, Mota said.

"It's an important milestone... The acquisition of MLC was really a pivotal point in the journey of IOOF and presented significant opportunities for us going ahead," Mota told Financial Standard.

"For us, it was important that we had a brand at a corporate level that embodied those opportunities and equally brought with us some of those fundamental aspects of IOOF and its origins and purpose."

The group has been working on the rebrand with a third-party consultancy for several months now, Mota said, adding that the process involved conducting focus groups and scouring internal and external research to ensure a data-driven decision was made.

"Marketing is as much art as it is science," Mota said.

It marks the natural next step for IOOF, he said, reinforcing the group's desire to be known as a financial wellbeing organisation for all Australians.

"We are different and now was the time to ask the question," he said.

"If we were starting with a blank sheet of paper, would IOOF be the brand of the organisation or would there be another name, logo and visual identity that better encapsulates who we are and better establishes us for the opportunities ahead?"

However, he notes that it is an evolution and not a revolution; the strategy remains the same.

"We remain focused around financial wellbeing, and some of those areas of investment like technology, the affordability of advice and supporting those who currently aren't in an active advice relationship, so the unadvised segment of the population - which is significant," Mota said.

"I think now is the right time for us to elevate that conversation and for our organisation to be a key participant in that conversation."

Having been with IOOF for 18 years, Mota admits he holds the IOOF brand close to his heart and acknowledged there is trepidation around how the new brand will be perceived.

"This is a brand that's been in business for 175 years, so these aren't things you do lightly," he said.

"I think our obligation to the business and its clients is to ensure we continue to challenge ourselves to better outcomes and that's what we're doing, and we're very confident that rebranding the organisation is in the interest of all stakeholders."

The move is expected to cost the group up to $3 million, to be paid for out of the existing transformation and integration budget.

The name change is subject to shareholder approval at the group's annual general meeting, to be held on November 25.