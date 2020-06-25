NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Investors should factor in climate risk: JANA
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 25 JUN 2020   11:44AM

JANA has called on investors to factor climate change into major investment decisions, warning the impact of climate change and unclear policy responses by governments pose a significant risk to returns.

In a report sent to clients, including superannuation firms and insurers, JANA urged investors to ensure climate-related financial risk is adequately considered and monitored, as climate change is likely to influence all parts of the global economy.

The report, Climate change - implications for investment strategy, demonstrated that current policies on climate change, if continued, will have a detrimental impact on many investments.

It incorporated the potential costs of physical changes resulting from climate change and the impact of policy changes.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

The transition to a less carbon intensive global economy is inevitable, presenting medium and longer-term financial risks and opportunities for investors, according to JANA's head of responsible investment research Tim Conly.

"We expect climate change and climate-related transition and physical risks to impact on future investment returns," Conly said.

"The financial risks associated with climate change have immediate implications for investment governance and process, and will become more influential on investment strategy over time."

Conly added investors should integrate climate change considerations into their governance frameworks, investment decisions and monitoring activities.

"This includes looking to target investments that would benefit from the transition to a low carbon economy. However, for larger scale investment in particular, policy and regulatory uncertainty needs to be overcome," he said.

A survey of JANA clients also demonstrated widespread dissatisfaction with Canberra, with the vast majority of investors and institutions wanting stronger government action on climate change and policy certainty.

Nearly nine in 10 respondents said the government should take more action to address climate change and had provided insufficient certainty to investors around climate change policy.

The survey also revealed more than 80% of respondents believe climate change presents a real risk to investment concerns and their long-term portfolio outcomes.

Read more: JANATim ConlyCanberraESG
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Boutique expands investment team
Fixed income investors get new ESG rating
Boutique appoints ESG lead
Pendal bolsters ESG fixed income capability
Survey shows future of mandates
Managed accounts demand rises: Zenith
New role for AMP Capital ESG head
Report reveals superficiality of ESG pledges
Pendal adds SRI lense to multi-asset fund
Rest climate change trial delayed
Editor's Choice
Franklin Templeton cuts fees
KANIKA SOOD
Franklin Templeton will drop the fees on eight funds from 2bps to 23bps per year, effective July 1.
Job vacancies up 15%: Research
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Data from LinkedIn and SEEK has revealed which industries are hiring - with several companies in financial services looking to fill roles.
New fund launches on ASX
ELIZA BAVIN
A newly established managed investment scheme has launched on the Australian Securities Exchange, aiming to achieve long-term capital growth.
Pendal adds SRI lense to multi-asset fund
HARRISON WORLEY
Pendal has increased the consideration of sustainability factors in its multi-asset target return fund, in what it claims is an Australian first.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
14
Adviser Big Day Out | Video on Demand 
AUG
27-28
Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers 2020 Virtual Conference 
JUN
26
Women in Super state of play 
JUL
1
Panel: Attracting women to a profession in investment advice - Webinar 
JUL
2
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 0QtWEr9z