Investors should factor in climate risk: JANA

JANA has called on investors to factor climate change into major investment decisions, warning the impact of climate change and unclear policy responses by governments pose a significant risk to returns.

In a report sent to clients, including superannuation firms and insurers, JANA urged investors to ensure climate-related financial risk is adequately considered and monitored, as climate change is likely to influence all parts of the global economy.

The report, Climate change - implications for investment strategy, demonstrated that current policies on climate change, if continued, will have a detrimental impact on many investments.

It incorporated the potential costs of physical changes resulting from climate change and the impact of policy changes.

The transition to a less carbon intensive global economy is inevitable, presenting medium and longer-term financial risks and opportunities for investors, according to JANA's head of responsible investment research Tim Conly.

"We expect climate change and climate-related transition and physical risks to impact on future investment returns," Conly said.

"The financial risks associated with climate change have immediate implications for investment governance and process, and will become more influential on investment strategy over time."

Conly added investors should integrate climate change considerations into their governance frameworks, investment decisions and monitoring activities.

"This includes looking to target investments that would benefit from the transition to a low carbon economy. However, for larger scale investment in particular, policy and regulatory uncertainty needs to be overcome," he said.

A survey of JANA clients also demonstrated widespread dissatisfaction with Canberra, with the vast majority of investors and institutions wanting stronger government action on climate change and policy certainty.

Nearly nine in 10 respondents said the government should take more action to address climate change and had provided insufficient certainty to investors around climate change policy.

The survey also revealed more than 80% of respondents believe climate change presents a real risk to investment concerns and their long-term portfolio outcomes.