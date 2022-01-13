Investors reveal strong appetite for real estate in 2022

INREV's 2022 Investment Intentions report finds that institutional investors plan to deploy at least €68.2 billion into global real estate this year.

The Investment Intentions Survey, published annually by the European Association for Investors in Non-listed Real Estate Vehicles (INREV), alongside the Asian Association for Investors in Non-Listed Real Estate Vehicles and the Pension Real Estate Association (PREA) provides insight into expected trends in the real estate investment industry.

Findings from the survey reveal that the majority of this new capital will come from European investors (52%), while their counterparts from North America and Asia Pacific account for 26% and 21% respectively.

Funds of funds are expected to commit a further €8.5 billion, taking the total to at least €76.7 billion.

Of this total, €31.5 billion is expected to be invested in European real estate over the next two years.

For the first time in the history of the survey, which has been consecutively running since 2015, investors selected industrial/logistics as a single top sector choice at 71% when investing in Europe, placing it ahead of offices and residential (both on 69%).

It was the only sector in Europe to surpass its seven-year average score (67%), with growth likely coming on the back of excellent performance results for the sector driven by increased demand for logistics space during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is in sharp contrast to offices and retail which were 15% and 23% down from their long-term averages, with the remaining sectors largely on par.

The report also paid note to the ever-growing ESG agenda across all regions, which is set to be a key factor in investment decisions in 2022.

Globally, 68% of investors consider a net zero carbon commitment to be an important feature when investing in a non-listed real estate fund, and 86% of investors surveyed pay close attention to a fund's environmentally and/or socially responsible investments.

Emphasis varies by region, but Asia Pacific, given the dominance of Australian investors in the sample, stands out with the highest proportion of investors (100%) indicating that 'promoting ESG is important'.

INREV's director of research and market information Iryna Pylypchuk said that the 2022 Investment Intentions Survey is a powerful reminder of the investment appeal of real estate as an asset class.

"It's a helpful indicator of how and where investors plan to allocate new capital, highlighting broadening in geographic and sector preferences, especially amongst European investors, beyond core markets such as France, Germany and the UK," Pylypchuk said.

"The latest results reveal intriguing shifts towards value added strategies, as well as the growing importance of ESG considerations, prepping the global real estate investment industry for an interesting coming 12 to 24 months."