Investors brace as US unleashes tariffs

US President Donald Trump has unleashed a barrage of tariffs on just about every country, imposing a blanket 10% tariff on all imports from all countries, plus higher reciprocal tariffs on many countries to offset what he believes are barriers to US exports.

Australia has been hit with a 10% tariff, while the likes of China (34%), Japan (24%) and Europe (20%) have been dealt a larger blow.

"It's all a bit confusing given the way it's been presented," AMP chief economist Shane Oliver said.

"But overall, it looks worse than markets expected with 10% on all countries and much higher rates on many. While some countries may be able to negotiate the reciprocal tariffs down, many won't."

Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on countries based on a calculation of the tariff equivalent of existing tariffs, other taxes and non-monetary barriers that impact US exports.

In what Trump described as a "kind" gesture, the US tariffs would be imposed at half the level of these calculated tariffs and other non-monetary barriers placed on US goods.

For example, the Trump administration calculated the tariff imposed on the US from China to be 67%, so the US would reciprocate with a 34% per cent tariff, on top of the existing tariff.

As a result, Zenith Investment Partners has upped its probability of a US recession.

"Our own estimated probability of US recession has risen from 20% to an upwardly revised 35%, a level that cannot be ignored," Zenith head of asset allocation Damien Hennessy said.

"While there's at least some clarity on tariff levels and an incentive for higher investment in the US, the impact on confidence, prices, real household incomes and the potential for ongoing disruption to hiring and investment plans means global growth and inflation will be worse off under this new regime."

Janus Henderson global head of multi-asset Adam Hetts said markets will be on edge for the foreseeable future, but the whole event appears to be yet another negotiation tactic by Trump.

"Fortunately, this means there's substantial room for lower tariffs from here, albeit with a 10% baseline in place. We've seen the administration have a surprisingly high tolerance for market pain, now the big question is how much tolerance it has for true economic pain as negotiations unfold," Hetts said.

The Commonwealth Bank (CBA) economics team said Australia appears to have got off "comparatively lightly".

"Our view from late last year remains intact for now - the direct impact on Australia is likely going to be limited, but indirect effects from any slowdown in the global economy and in particular China could be more significant," CBA said.

deVere group chief executive Nigel Green said Trump has detonated the foundation of modern global commerce.

"This is how you sabotage the world's economic engine while claiming to supercharge it," Green said.

"It's a seismic day for global trade. Trump is blowing up the post-war system that made the US and the world more prosperous, and he's doing it with reckless confidence."

Recent research from the OECD warned that if the US and its trading partners raised tariffs by 10 percentage points, global GDP could fall by 0.3% within three years, while inflation could rise by an average of 0.4 percentage points each year over the same period.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Anthony Albanese slammed the move but rejected the idea of applying reciprocal measures.

"Today's decision will add to uncertainty in the global economy, and it will push up costs for American households," Albanese said.

"It is the American people who will pay the biggest price for these unjustified tariffs. This is why our government will not be seeking to impose reciprocal tariffs. We will not join a race to the bottom that leads to higher prices and slower growth.

"We will stand up for Australia. We will continue to make the strongest case for these unjustified tariffs to be removed from our exporters."

Albanese also rejected the Trump Administration's claim that the 10% tariffs imposed on Australia are reciprocal and said responding in kind would only damage the Australian economy.

"Tariffs impact the country that is imposing them. And Australians need to understand that," he said.

"It produces higher costs for the country that's imposing the tariffs, which is why we're not responding by lifting our tariffs and by therefore having an inflationary impact. So, it's important that Australians get that as well."