Investors back corporate bonds as COVID-19 winner

As COVID-19 batters the once celebrated yield-providing banks, investors have turned to corporate bonds in their search for income.

Amid the spiraling economic environment, investors have become increasingly aware of the difference between "dividends" and "coupons", according to Aberdeen Standard Investments head of Australian fixed income Garreth Innes.

"The discretionary nature of dividends is often taken for granted when the economy is humming along, but they are nearly always the first discretionary cash flow to be axed by concerned chief financial officers when the business cycle turns," he said.

"Not only do equity investors lose capital as share prices typically fall, but they also lose the expected income as dividends are scrapped."

In the challenging investment environment, corporate bonds will still provide investors with the income they so desperately need, he said.

"Investment grade corporate bonds are probably the pick of the bunch right now, as companies become focused on deleveraging (or lowering their debt metrics)," Innes said.

"As a corporate bond investor, you sit higher up in the capital structure and benefit when chief financial officer's scrap the dividend as there is more money left over to pay bond coupons and refinance."

Similarly, Schroders fixed income and multi asset portfolio manager Mihkel Kase argues investment grade corporate bonds are the least risky asset in the current environment for investors searching for yield.

"With central banks targeting yield curves, government bonds have become less attractive," he said.

"For example, you would get about 25bps in outright yield on three-year government bonds in Australia, and while they are an important part of a portfolio for diversification and risk management, investment grade corporate bonds is where we see opportunities."

Corporate bonds may have looked expensive prior to the crisis, but now that markets have re-priced, they were looking much more attractive, he said.

Investors can get close to 2% yield on investment grade corporate bonds, which compared to term deposits and "high interest" bank accounts, looks pretty good, Kase said.

He also prefers Australian corporate debt over offshore debt.

"In Australia, corporate bonds are higher quality and also shorter tenure; the companies don't borrow for as long, so you have greater certainty in terms of the growth outlook," Kase said.

"Additionally, Australia hasn't had the growth that we have seen in the offshore corporate bond market, which has also declined in quality."

Kase believes there are opportunities in the corporate bond space in the infrastructure, bank and food retailer sectors. He also likes airports over airlines, but is wary of any debt related to energy.

"Broadly, the banks turning-off dividends and their strong capital position make them attractive from a credit perspective," he said.

Although corporate bonds are Kase's pick in the current environment, he maintains that an active management strategy is key.

"In these types of environments fixed income can be a very important part of portfolios," he said.

"The fixed income market globally is much larger than the equity market, and within that you've got everything from cash to investment grade, sub-investment grade, securitised, default, emerging markets etc.

"Our view at the moment is that there is some opportunity in investment grade credit, but you have to be selective; you need to be able to pick the winners and avoid the losers."

Similarly, Bennelong Funds Management research relationships director Stuart Fechner said it's paramount that investors assess how sustainable a company's earnings are, not just its level of yield.

"For any investment including fixed income (bonds), shares and sub-sectors of the equity market (including listed infrastructure and listed property), the current environment has highlighted the importance of assessing both the capital side as well as the yield or dividend aspect of a company," he said.

"If you look blindly at yield alone, at some point you're going to come unstuck."

Diversification is equally important, he said, especially in times of crisis or negative shock.

"It is one of the key risk management tools and building a yield or income focused portfolio is no different - diversification is important," Fechner said.

A diversified mix and range of investments is key, while investors must thoroughly understand each asset's risk/return profile, he said.

"Whatever the asset class or investment type is, financial strength is important - first and foremost a company needs to exist and be able to get through the pain," Fechner said.

"At times like this you may not end up with what looks like the highest yielding portfolio this week or this month, but it's better than a portfolio that may start with a higher yield, but then start falling and disappear shortly after if its investments can't go the distance."

