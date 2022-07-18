Newspaper icon
Investment
Investors, advisers need further ESG education

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 18 JUL 2022   12:48PM

Most Australians say ESG is important but claim they aren't receiving the assistance needed when it comes to sustainable investing.

In line with its Australian market launch, Capital Preferences released its ESG is Personal: 2022 Study of ESG Preferences and Advisory Practices in Australia.

The study profiled more than 300 Australian investors and found that while 59% of respondents place high importance on ESG factors a mere one in 10 believe they are receiving a high-calibre ESG investing experience.

The report revealed only 14% of investors are confident their current portfolio is fully aligned with their values.

Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

It further uncovered only 20% of investors report their advisers clearly explain ESG concepts and only 38% feel their adviser is committed to helping them invest sustainably.

Co-founder and chief executive of Capital Preferences Bernard Del Rey said the study uncovered a sizeable segment of investors who want to make ESG focused decisions but

Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

may not presently feel they are being catered to.

"For advisers who can deliver confidently on ESG investments and put even a fraction of these assets in motion, this represents a particularly valuable opportunity for them," he said.

The report found that advisers who provide investors with positive ESG investing experiences are rewarded with much higher advocacy, loyalty and wallet share growth.

"Moreover, the Net Promoter Score (NPS) for advisers who provide such ESG experiences is 67% versus -1.1 % for those who do not," the report said.

Continuing further the study showed two out of three investors are not knowledgeable on ESG concepts like negative screening or impact investing.

Similarly, among investors who report ESG is important to them, only 34% can identify how much of their portfolio they would like to invest in ESG.

The report highlighted that both Australian investors and advisers need greater education and guidance around ESG.

Within Australia, ESG investing has become increasingly relevant as the literacy around ethical investment increases and more people look towards the private sector for initiatives to combat global warming.

Battery-related and clean tech investments have also experienced heightened popularity due to their perceived stability. Against this backdrop, the financial services sector has a genuine opportunity to step up and meet the sustainable investing demands of investors.

Del Rey added that the study reflects some recent key observations in the Australian political and financial landscape.

"Labor's recent success in the Federal Election and the rise of independent and Green candidates came in the wake of strong campaign messaging around combating climate change and embracing sustainability," he said.

"Further, as the dust settles from the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry, the advice industry is turning its attention to innovation in service to the client - in particular, how digital technology enables deeper client understanding and delivery of more suitable, highly personalised advice at scale."

