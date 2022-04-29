Newspaper icon
Investor confidence drops in April: State Street

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 29 APR 2022   12:23PM

State Street's investor confidence index has decreased to 92.9, down 6.6 points from March's revised reading of 99.5.

The index, which was developed in partnership with FDO Partners, measures investor confidence or risk appetite quantitatively by analysing the actual buying and selling patterns of institutional investors, with a reading of 100 being neutral and indicating the level at which investors are neither increasing nor decreasing their long-term allocations to risky assets.

According to State Street, the decrease was led by an 8.0 point drop in North American investor confidence to 95.2 as well as a 6.7 point drop in European ICI to 76.2.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region rose 2.4 points to 92.0.

According to Rajeev Bhargava, State Street Associates head of Investor Behaviour Research, the drops retraced almost all the index gains since the beginning of the year.

"The increasingly hawkish stance from the Fed in the face of surging inflation coupled with dampened global growth expectations likely drove aggregate risk sentiment lower," he said.

"Interestingly, Asia was the only region that witnessed gains this month. However, with COVID infection rates soaring in some regional markets and the resultant lockdowns impacting economic activity, it remains to be seen if this constructive path persists."

