Investment Trends hires head of strategy

Investment Trends has appointed a new head of strategy as part of its effort to expand consumer and intermediary research.

Andrew Tunny joins the Sydney-based research firm having recently worked as a state manager for MLC Advice partnerships.

Tunny joined MLC in 2006 and moved on to parent company NAB, working in senior roles across insurance and business development. He then took on a leadership role in practice development at MLC in January 2012.

Investment Trends made two other senior leadership appoints recently.

After 11 years, head of research as Recep Peker stepped down to support the business as an adviser, while launching his own firm Empower Business Advisory.

Irene Guiamatsia, who previously worked at Investment Trends and subsequently ASIC, replaced Peker.

In November 2020, the firm named Sarah Brennan as chief executive, replacing Michael Blomfield who left two months earlier to join Iress.

Brennan said Tunny brings a wealth of experience and expertise to lift Investment Trends to the next level.

He has 18 years of experience in financial services across wealth management and banking spans senior positions in distribution, customer satisfaction and risk management.

"As data quality, integrity and analytics grow in importance, Andrew will ensure that Investment Trends is at the leading edge of research and statistical analysis. By leveraging our world-class technology platform to rapidly and efficiently deliver in-depth analysis, we will ensure our clients receive relevant insights to make informed decisions," she said.