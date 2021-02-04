NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Investment Trends hires head of strategy
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 4 FEB 2021   12:34PM

Investment Trends has appointed a new head of strategy as part of its effort to expand consumer and intermediary research.

Andrew Tunny joins the Sydney-based research firm having recently worked as a state manager for MLC Advice partnerships.

Tunny joined MLC in 2006 and moved on to parent company NAB, working in senior roles across insurance and business development. He then took on a leadership role in practice development at MLC in January 2012.

Investment Trends made two other senior leadership appoints recently.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

After 11 years, head of research as Recep Peker stepped down to support the business as an adviser, while launching his own firm Empower Business Advisory.

Irene Guiamatsia, who previously worked at Investment Trends and subsequently ASIC, replaced Peker.

In November 2020, the firm named Sarah Brennan as chief executive, replacing Michael Blomfield who left two months earlier to join Iress.

Brennan said Tunny brings a wealth of experience and expertise to lift Investment Trends to the next level.

He has 18 years of experience in financial services across wealth management and banking spans senior positions in distribution, customer satisfaction and risk management.

"As data quality, integrity and analytics grow in importance, Andrew will ensure that Investment Trends is at the leading edge of research and statistical analysis. By leveraging our world-class technology platform to rapidly and efficiently deliver in-depth analysis, we will ensure our clients receive relevant insights to make informed decisions," she said.

Read more: Investment TrendsAndrew TunnyASICEmpower Business AdvisoryIrene GuiamatsiaIressMichael BlomfieldMLC AdviceNABRecep PekerSarah Brennan
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Investment Trends names new head of research
ASIC faces cybersecurity attack
Shipton to leave ASIC
NAB swallows up neobank
The barriers to limited advice: Licensees
ASIC winds up Mayfair 101 debenture issuer
ASIC policy on debenture trustees inconsistent: MSC
Hume advocates for affordable advice
Wage subsidy needed for new entrants: AFA
FPA calls for levy overhaul
Editor's Choice
Diversa, BetaShares relationship probed
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics has questioned Future Super, Verve and Diversa Trustees on their relationship with BetaShares.
JPMAM unveils sustainable fund
KARREN VERGARA
J.P. Morgan Asset Management has launched a sustainable fund in Australia following the success of its European strategy.
Investment Trends hires head of strategy
KARREN VERGARA
Investment Trends has appointed a new head of strategy as part of its effort to expand consumer and intermediary research.
Another glitch for the ASX
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The Australian Securities Exchange is experiencing more technical problems following a glitch that resulted in halted trading on ASX Trade in November.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 6G1n1XkA