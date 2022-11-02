Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Investment teams hire two men for every woman: Study

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 NOV 2022   12:45PM

Men continue to dominate investment teams, with new insights showing that managers are hiring two males for every one woman. This, despite more than half saying they consider gender diversity a critical factor in investment decision-making.

Consulting firm Redington surveyed 122 firms globally, representing about $66 trillion in assets under management, and found the average team's gender split is 78% male and 22% female.

Just 5% of investment teams comprise more than 40% women, while 60% of teams are 75% or more male - an increase of 2% from last year.

Redington said the common reason cited for uneven gender split was retention, but the consultant found there was no gap in turnover between men and women. However, there is a gap in terms of recruitment, with just one woman being hired for every two men.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

Despite the findings, 97% of those surveyed said they believe diverse teams deliver a more effective investment strategy.

"While it is encouraging that managers are so positive about the benefits that diverse teams can bring, there sadly remains little evidence to suggest this is translating into hard action," Redington vice president Sarah Miller said.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"We would urge managers to contend with the lack of diversity within their teams and consider what more they can do to offset this trend. Only through openness and transparency can we improve the future outlook and progress towards building an investment industry that truly represents the wide spectrum of beneficiaries we seek to assist."

Moving away from gender, the study also found the number of asset managers disclosing investment team ethnicity has dropped from 39% in 2021 to 32%. Black investment professionals comprise just 2% of teams, while representation of Asian and mixed groups sit at 23% and 4%, Redington said.

Still, 58% of survey respondents said they believe their investment teams are reflective of the regions in which they operate.

Interestingly, 54% of managers said diversity is a core consideration in their investment processes, with 80% of those saying gender is the biggest factor when assessing potential investments. The only other area highlighted by more than 50% of respondents was ethnicity.

"These statistics uncover the uncomfortable truth as to how underrepresented some minority groups continue to be in our industry. Diversity is not just about recruiting individuals to meet a quota, it is about seeking out candidates who will bring valuable new perspectives to the table, thanks to their different backgrounds, skillsets and experiences. We would expect managers to be taking a close look at their recruitment practices and considering how they can make them more inclusive," Miller said.

Miller said tying diversity performance to senior executive remuneration is needed as "incentivisation is arguably now the quickest win when it comes to driving meaningful change."

Read more: RedingtonSarah Miller
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

Super funds, sovereign investors back $1bn VC fund

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:46PM
Blackbird Ventures has raised the nation's largest venture capital fund, receiving over $1 billion in committed capital from some of Australia and New Zealand's largest institutions.

FPA welcomes new board members

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:35PM
The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has re-elected William Johns to its board and welcomed Angela Martyn and Jade Khao as new members.

ClearView abandons potential takeover transactions

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:26PM
ClearView Wealth has concluded its strategic review process, with the board deciding not to proceed with any transactions.

PAC Capital buys Clearwater Portfolio Management

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:21PM
The private asset manager has acquired Clearwater Portfolio Management, taking its total funds under management to just under $500 million.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.