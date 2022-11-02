Investment teams hire two men for every woman: Study

Men continue to dominate investment teams, with new insights showing that managers are hiring two males for every one woman. This, despite more than half saying they consider gender diversity a critical factor in investment decision-making.

Consulting firm Redington surveyed 122 firms globally, representing about $66 trillion in assets under management, and found the average team's gender split is 78% male and 22% female.

Just 5% of investment teams comprise more than 40% women, while 60% of teams are 75% or more male - an increase of 2% from last year.

Redington said the common reason cited for uneven gender split was retention, but the consultant found there was no gap in turnover between men and women. However, there is a gap in terms of recruitment, with just one woman being hired for every two men.

Despite the findings, 97% of those surveyed said they believe diverse teams deliver a more effective investment strategy.

"While it is encouraging that managers are so positive about the benefits that diverse teams can bring, there sadly remains little evidence to suggest this is translating into hard action," Redington vice president Sarah Miller said.

"We would urge managers to contend with the lack of diversity within their teams and consider what more they can do to offset this trend. Only through openness and transparency can we improve the future outlook and progress towards building an investment industry that truly represents the wide spectrum of beneficiaries we seek to assist."

Moving away from gender, the study also found the number of asset managers disclosing investment team ethnicity has dropped from 39% in 2021 to 32%. Black investment professionals comprise just 2% of teams, while representation of Asian and mixed groups sit at 23% and 4%, Redington said.

Still, 58% of survey respondents said they believe their investment teams are reflective of the regions in which they operate.

Interestingly, 54% of managers said diversity is a core consideration in their investment processes, with 80% of those saying gender is the biggest factor when assessing potential investments. The only other area highlighted by more than 50% of respondents was ethnicity.

"These statistics uncover the uncomfortable truth as to how underrepresented some minority groups continue to be in our industry. Diversity is not just about recruiting individuals to meet a quota, it is about seeking out candidates who will bring valuable new perspectives to the table, thanks to their different backgrounds, skillsets and experiences. We would expect managers to be taking a close look at their recruitment practices and considering how they can make them more inclusive," Miller said.

Miller said tying diversity performance to senior executive remuneration is needed as "incentivisation is arguably now the quickest win when it comes to driving meaningful change."