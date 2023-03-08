Investment bonds offer refuge amid super changes

As the government plans to tighten rules around high superannuation balances, investment bonds offer a secure, tax-efficient alternative.

The government has proposed doubling the concessional tax rate for super balances over $3 million from 15% to 30%. As such, Generation Life chief executive Grant Hackett says investors may want to consider investment bonds as a tax-efficient alternative.

Investment bonds have a headline rate of 30% and tax-effective rate between 12-15% through optimised structures. Investment bonds can also offer greater liquidity and estate planning benefits compared to super.

According to Hackett, when it comes to accessing funds in super, there are restrictions based on the preservation age. While liquidity is available at that point in time, there's a substantial waiting period before funds can be accessed.

"Having access along the way for different sets of circumstances isn't necessarily going to be the case moving forward, because that's not the purpose of those funds," he said.

Meanwhile, from an estate planning perspective, super is often used to transfer wealth to beneficiaries. However, investment bonds offer greater flexibility, as beneficiaries can be dependent or non-dependent, and any legal entity, including charities can receive funds tax-free upon death, Hackett said.

The proposed changes to the super system have sparked discussions about alternative investment strategies, but the narrative of change isn't new. In fact, changes to the super system have been consistent over the years, with the previous Coalition government implementing several changes, including the $1.6 million transfer balance cap and the introduction of concessional, and non-concessional caps, among other reforms.

Now the government's large deficit has prompted it to explore different revenue streams, and with the super pool containing $3.5 trillion, even minor changes to the system can generate significant revenue.

"I wasn't surprised by the proposed changes to superannuation; we've anticipated a hard cap between $2 million to $5 million. But the real question we need to ask ourselves is, what do we need to achieve a comfortable retirement?" Hackett said.

While it's understandable that people want to maintain the stability of the super system, likewise it's important to recognise that economies and countries are constantly evolving. So even though Australia's retirement system has been a model for the rest of the world, that doesn't mean it shouldn't evolve to meet changing needs, Hackett said.

"I think the definition of what superannuation is, and what it's trying to solve for is very important; it also needs to come into the context of the broader economy," he added.

As previously reported on by Financial Standard, the government released a draft objective for superannuation, to preserve savings and deliver income for a dignified retirement, with government support, in an equitable and sustainable way.