Investec funds women in finance scholarship

Investec Australia has established a postgraduate research scholarship with the University of Sydney Business School; in a move that it says will benefit the future finance workforce in Australia.

The Investec Women in Finance and Leadership PhD Scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to a PhD student to undertake research within the Women, Work and Leadership Group at the University.

It is valued at $40,000 per year, for up to four years, and opened on April 20. Applications for the PhD scholarship close on June 22.

To be eligible, applicants must be enrolled in or be applying for a PhD with the University of Sydney Business School, and they must also hold an honours or master's degree in a related field.

Led by the co-director of the Women, Work and Leadership Group, Professor Rae Cooper, the successful applicant will undertake advanced research into the experiences of female leaders in finance and investment banking.

The group conducts research on women's careers and gender equality, the University said.

Established in 2020, the scholarship funds a PhD student who will suggest research-informed strategies to address gender inequalities in finance, Sydney University said.

"Investec are committed to improving gender equality in finance and are pleased to partner with the WWLRG and the University of Sydney Business School to support research in this important area," it said.

"Investec hopes that the research sponsored by the scholarship will benefit the current and future finance workforce and the industry more broadly."