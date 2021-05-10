Investec fund in management buyout

Investec Australia has divested a portion of its $60 million emerging companies strategy to the fund's founder.

The Investec Emerging Companies Australia Fund (IEC) has been bought out by David Phillips on the back of launching Commencer Capital, a funds and investment management business. Phillips acts as Commencer's managing director and chief investment officer.

The fund, which has rebranded to Commencer Capital Emerging Companies Fund, has also brought in the existing Investec team to manage it, which includes Sean Holland, Shane Simon and Alexander Corder.

Former Investec head of power and infrastructure finance Jeff Law has also joined Commencer as co-fund manager.

The existing investment committee will remain, including independent members Cliff Rosenberg, Garry Hounsell and Ben Sebel.

The buyout marks another deal that underscores Investec's retreat from the Australian market. Metrics Credit Partners reached an agreement in March to buy Investec's local corporate and acquisition finance loan portfolio.

Commencer is backed by Alteris Financial Group, which is a 30% shareholder (and an existing investor in the IEC Fund); some 20% is owned by an offshore investment company backed by a high-net-worth investor Phillips did not name.

Investec remains the single largest investor in the fund with its $17 million stake.

Other shareholders have committed a further $14 million of new capital into the fund as part of a second and final capital raising that is expected to bring total assets to $60 million.

Including the fund's staff, shareholders have committed nearly $26 million in total.

Phillips said: "In 2018 we started the emerging companies fund to work with and invest alongside new and exciting early-stage Australian businesses. Since that time, the fund has supported eight companies with an average investment of greater than $4 million in each."

"With the strong support of our shareholders we are now able to continue the good work and legacy under the Commencer Capital banner," he said.