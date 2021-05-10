NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Investec fund in management buyout
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 10 MAY 2021   12:25PM

Investec Australia has divested a portion of its $60 million emerging companies strategy to the fund's founder.

The Investec Emerging Companies Australia Fund (IEC) has been bought out by David Phillips on the back of launching Commencer Capital, a funds and investment management business. Phillips acts as Commencer's managing director and chief investment officer.

The fund, which has rebranded to Commencer Capital Emerging Companies Fund, has also brought in the existing Investec team to manage it, which includes Sean Holland, Shane Simon and Alexander Corder.

Former Investec head of power and infrastructure finance Jeff Law has also joined Commencer as co-fund manager.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

The existing investment committee will remain, including independent members Cliff Rosenberg, Garry Hounsell and Ben Sebel.

The buyout marks another deal that underscores Investec's retreat from the Australian market. Metrics Credit Partners reached an agreement in March to buy Investec's local corporate and acquisition finance loan portfolio.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

Commencer is backed by Alteris Financial Group, which is a 30% shareholder (and an existing investor in the IEC Fund); some 20% is owned by an offshore investment company backed by a high-net-worth investor Phillips did not name.

Investec remains the single largest investor in the fund with its $17 million stake.

Other shareholders have committed a further $14 million of new capital into the fund as part of a second and final capital raising that is expected to bring total assets to $60 million.

Including the fund's staff, shareholders have committed nearly $26 million in total.

Phillips said: "In 2018 we started the emerging companies fund to work with and invest alongside new and exciting early-stage Australian businesses. Since that time, the fund has supported eight companies with an average investment of greater than $4 million in each."

"With the strong support of our shareholders we are now able to continue the good work and legacy under the Commencer Capital banner," he said.

Read more: Commencer CapitalInvestec AustraliaAlexander CorderAlteris Financial GroupBen SebelCliff RosenbergCompanies Australia FundDavid PhillipsGarry HounsellIEC FundJeff LawMetrics Credit PartnersSean HollandShane Simon
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
MCP builds out team
Sydney boutique to buy a slice of Investec assets
Metrics launches NZ fund
Investec to close Aussie business
New private debt fund
Undisclosed additional lending must stop
Boutique manager hires investment banking expert
Investec scores ADI licence
Pinnacle boutique opens LIT offer
New Pinnacle affiliate to manage Blue Sky LIC
Editor's Choice
Rest executive to retire, GM appointed
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As its group executive, people, finance and change prepares to retire, the $62 billion industry fund is welcoming a new general manager and recruiting for its first chief financial officer.
Pengana appoints manager
KANIKA SOOD
Pengana has appointed US manager Harding Loevner to manage $435 million of assets in its listed and unlisted International Fund.
Jarden and Nomura form alliance
KARREN VERGARA
Investment and advisory firm Jarden and investment bank Nomura have joined forces to provide clients shared expertise.
Investec fund in management buyout
KARREN VERGARA
Investec Australia has divested a portion of its $60 million emerging companies strategy to the fund's founder.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
20
Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.