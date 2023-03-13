Invest Blue trials nine-day fortnight for advisers

The financial advice group has adopted a nine-day fortnight pilot, giving full-time employees an extra 26 days off a year at a cost of roughly $1.9 million per annum.

In a bid to foster employee wellbeing and drive productivity, the financial advice firm is the latest to try a less traditional working week.

The announcement follows a new Senate committee report backing the move to a four-day working week and a national trial involving 20 organisations across a range of industries, including financial services.

"Work is good for our mental health but only up to a point, with evidence to the committee suggesting that this point is a limit of 39 hours a week," the report said.

Invest Blue head of people and culture Kasey Patterson explained the group's philosophy is that looking after its people will help its clients.

"Our vision is to be Australia's trusted home of great advice. Our mission is to have a recognisable presence across the country, which depends on our ability to attract, develop and retain advice professionals who are able to consistently deliver excellent advice and service to our clients," she said.

"A critical element of our recruitment strategy is to ensure we remain a great place to work and initiatives like the nine-day fortnight demonstrate our commitment to employee health and wellbeing."

With 194 employees spread around the country and a large team offshore, Invest Blue chief operating officer Lexi Glover said it's in a "strong position" to offer unique benefits while ensuring no disruption to clients.

"We have the right technology and infrastructure to support our people but most importantly we have the right culture," Glover said.

"Geographically, our people are spread out in many different locations so trust and transparency are critical. It is not uncommon to have teams that work together operating from different offices or from home. We have established operational rhythms, data analytics tools and clear communications including daily team huddles, which can be done physically or virtually."

According to the World Health Organisation, working 55 or more hours a week raises the risk of stroke by 35% and ischemic heart disease by 17%, when compared to working shorter hours.

Glover said that business growth should never come at the cost of employee wellbeing.

"Everyone is busy here and there's plenty of work to do so, intuitively, it doesn't make sense to compress the week and give people every second Friday off, but research shows that this approach can lift productivity while increasing employee satisfaction," she said.