Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Invesco sells intelliflo to Carlyle Group

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 AUG 2025   12:21PM

Invesco will sell financial advice technology provider intelliflo to Carlyle Group for US$200 million.

Carlyle will spin off intelliflo's US-based subsidiaries as a standalone business called RedBlack, to be run by a separate management team.

intelliflo will then focus on the UK and Australian markets, while RedBlack will concentrate solely on the financial advice market in the US.

Carlyle said it will support the carve-out of both businesses from Invesco and partner with both leadership teams to execute their respective growth initiatives.

Invesco acquired intelliflo in 2018 from private equity firm Hg Capital for an undisclosed figure, having first joined forces five years earlier to invest in its development, operations, sales and marketing.

Intelliflo provides financial planning, client onboarding, CRM, compliance workflows, and reporting solutions. Based in the UK, intelliflo was founded in 2004 and is used by more than 30,000 professionals from 2600 advisory firms.

Carlyle Europe Technology Partners managing director Fernando Chueca said: "intelliflo is a mission-critical software provider to the UK's wealth management ecosystem, with a deeply embedded and loyal customer base. We are excited to partner with Nick, Bryan, and the team to unlock the company's full potential and deliver a new stage of growth."

Nick Eatock, the founder and chief executive of intelliflo, said: "Carlyle's investment reflects its trust in our business and its deep experience in scaling software companies make it an ideal partner for our next phase of growth. With Carlyle's support, we will continue to focus on delivering great value to our clients, with a renewed focus on building innovative solutions for the evolving needs of our core UK and Australian customer bases."

This month, Carlyle partnered with Australian private credit manager amicaa to provide $240 million of debt financing to Tellus Holdings, an environmental services company.

Carlyle recently divested its stake in Calastone, selling to SS&C Technologies Holdings for nearly $1.6 billion.

Read more: IntellifloInvescoCarlyle GroupRedBlackCalastoneCarlyle Europe Technology PartnersFernando ChuecaHg CapitalNick EatockSS&C Technologies Holdings
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

SS&C to take over Calastone for $1.6bn
Managed fund inflows jump over 20x: Report
AMP, intelliflo introduce dashboard enhancements for advisers
US pension funds haemorrhage US$249bn
Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate
Tokenisation can save US$135m in back-office costs: Study
Advisers must improve public awareness to win Australians' trust: Report
intelliflo releases trust modelling capabilities for advisers
Moonfare launches in Australia
Iress sells superannuation business

Editor's Choice

Inflation hits highest level in over a year

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:21PM
The inflation rate has hit its highest level since July 2024 after several months of easing.

ASIC flags firm grip on private and public markets, super funds

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:31PM
ASIC is targeting the perfect storm of declining public market listings, booming private markets and the growing influence of superannuation funds as key enforcement priorities over the next four years, insisting that it is not sitting on the sidelines.

Revolution private credit trust to launch on ASX

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:22PM
Revolution Asset Management is set to launch a private credit product on the ASX and is targeting a $400 million raise.

Invesco sells intelliflo to Carlyle Group

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:21PM
Invesco will sell financial advice technology provider intelliflo to Carlyle Group for US$200 million.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Georgina Dudley

Georgina Dudley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
Georgina Dudley had been with JANA for 14 years before taking on the top job and she is uniquely positioned to lead the firm forward in a quickly changing environment. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media