Invesco sells intelliflo to Carlyle Group

Invesco will sell financial advice technology provider intelliflo to Carlyle Group for US$200 million.

Carlyle will spin off intelliflo's US-based subsidiaries as a standalone business called RedBlack, to be run by a separate management team.

intelliflo will then focus on the UK and Australian markets, while RedBlack will concentrate solely on the financial advice market in the US.

Carlyle said it will support the carve-out of both businesses from Invesco and partner with both leadership teams to execute their respective growth initiatives.

Invesco acquired intelliflo in 2018 from private equity firm Hg Capital for an undisclosed figure, having first joined forces five years earlier to invest in its development, operations, sales and marketing.

Intelliflo provides financial planning, client onboarding, CRM, compliance workflows, and reporting solutions. Based in the UK, intelliflo was founded in 2004 and is used by more than 30,000 professionals from 2600 advisory firms.

Carlyle Europe Technology Partners managing director Fernando Chueca said: "intelliflo is a mission-critical software provider to the UK's wealth management ecosystem, with a deeply embedded and loyal customer base. We are excited to partner with Nick, Bryan, and the team to unlock the company's full potential and deliver a new stage of growth."

Nick Eatock, the founder and chief executive of intelliflo, said: "Carlyle's investment reflects its trust in our business and its deep experience in scaling software companies make it an ideal partner for our next phase of growth. With Carlyle's support, we will continue to focus on delivering great value to our clients, with a renewed focus on building innovative solutions for the evolving needs of our core UK and Australian customer bases."

This month, Carlyle partnered with Australian private credit manager amicaa to provide $240 million of debt financing to Tellus Holdings, an environmental services company.

Carlyle recently divested its stake in Calastone, selling to SS&C Technologies Holdings for nearly $1.6 billion.