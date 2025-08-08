Invesco acquires RetireAustralia for $845m

Invesco Real Estate has agreed to acquire RetireAustralia from Infratil and NZ Superannuation Fund for $845 million.

Invesco Real Estate head of Asia Pacific Calvin Chou said the acquisition of RetireAustralia represented a unique investment opportunity to expand Invesco Real Estate's presence in Australia's growing senior living sector.

"The country's aging population, coupled with their rising wealth, is driving demand for alternative aged care solutions, and RetireAustralia's care-centric operating model is well positioned to meet this need," Chou said.

"This investment aligns with our objective of diversifying our portfolio with high-quality assets, enabling us to consistently deliver robust income and capital growth."

RetireAustralia chief executive Brett Robinson said Invesco Real Estate's focus on long-term investment trends, combined with its strong track record of investing in the senior living sector across South Korea, Australia, and the US, made it an ideal shareholder and partner for RetireAustralia.

"By working together, I believe we will create thriving communities where more older Australians can live and age well, meeting the country's growing need for high-quality seniors housing and care as we address evolving demographics."

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete in the final quarter of the 2025 calendar year.

NZ Super co-chief investment officer Will Goodwin said the retirement village operator "is a quality business, with strong leadership, contributing positively to Australia's aged care industry."

"We wish them well under Invesco's ownership," he added.

Infratil and NZ Super both bought 50% of RetireAustralia about 10 years ago, spending $640 million total.

Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes said while the business is in a strong position for future growth, Infratil was not able to continue. As such, it decided to sell the asset at a loss.

As at 31 March 2025, the carrying value of Infratil's investment in RetireAustralia was NZ$404 million, with the transaction expected to result in an accounting loss on sale of approximately NZ$80 million.

"RetireAustralia is a quality business in a strong position for future growth under Invesco's ownership. Since Infratil's initial investment in 2014, RetireAustralia has undergone a significant change, including the appointment of new leadership, a refreshed strategy, and a strengthened development pipeline," Boyes said.

"Unfortunately, over the same period, the sector has faced a number of challenges, which have contributed to us not being able to fully realise our ambitions for the RetireAustralia business."