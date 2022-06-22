Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Insignia welcomes head of responsible investing

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 JUN 2022   11:53AM

Insignia Financial has named James Tayler head of responsible investing within its investment management team.

The newly created role comes after Insignia recently announced its decision to combine investment teams, marking the latest step in its asset management integration project.

Tayler will manage ESG risks and opportunities with a strong focus on climate change, modern slavery, and governance.

He will be responsible for maximising the effectiveness of engagement with managers and companies and evolving responsible investing strategies across all investment capabilities.

Tayler has almost 30 years of global experience in investment management with a strong focus on developing and implementing the integration of ESG considerations into investment processes.

He will be based in Sydney, reporting to Insignia's chief investment officer Dan Farmer.

Commenting on the appointment, Farmer said: "We are excited to welcome James and all the industry experience he brings with him to the team. He will support the development of our responsible investment capabilities across the business, building on the robust framework our investment teams already have in place."

Insignia's general manager for asset management distribution Mandy Mannix explained that responsible investing is a focus area.

"This is hugely important for Insignia as an investment business as well as something that is of keen interest for all our clients, both those in the super funds as well as those using our wide range of investment options," Mannix said.

"Having James on the team will allow us to better showcase the 'ESG' focus that already exists, while also ensuring our approach remains relevant and contemporary."

Farmer added the integration of ESG factors into the investment process helps to manage risk and identify opportunities for investors.

"Consideration of these factors needs to be an integral aspect of any investment process. With James leading our ESG approach, we are well placed to deliver sustainable investment opportunities and outcomes for our clients," he said.

At the end of March 2022, Insignia had $96.9 billion in funds under management.

