Investment
Industry veteran set to launch new fund
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 JAN 2020   12:47PM

An industry veteran is gearing up to launch a new fund next week, focusing on Australian equities.

Julia Lee, founder and chief investment officer of Burman Invest, left her role at Bell Direct after 11 years at the end of 2019 to launch her new business which has seen a lot of positive interest since its soft launch.

Speaking with Financial Standard, Lee said there has been a lot of interest in her new endeavor.

"The timing was right, the strategy has been working well, it's something I've been working on for a number of years and it got to the stage I am ready to take it to market," she said.

Burman is a high conviction, index unaware, Australian equities manager combining fundamental and technical analysis to create its flagship concentrated shares fund.

With an aim for positive returns over a five to seven year range, Lee said the initial response has been positive.

"There has been a lot of interest from the soft launch which has been quite surprising.  There does seem to be an appetite and it's not surprising given the strong performance from the ASX over the last few years," Lee said.

"It's very exciting as this is something that I love to do.  I love stock selection and Aussie shares so it's something I am excited to launch."

The fund aims to combine fundamental and technical analysis to create a portfolio in the Australian listed market space where the earnings profile is improving and share price action is rising.

Lee has worked in the financial services industry for over 20 years, having recently left her role as equities analyst at Bell Direct and prior to that she was head of fundamental analysis at Hubb Financial Group.

Latest News
