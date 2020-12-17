NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Industry fund renews Link partnership
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 17 DEC 2020   12:45PM

A $54 billion superannuation fund has reappointed Link Group as its administrator.

Cbus will continue to use Link's services in the areas of administration, system integration, innovation, data supply and security.

The partnership will also provide continued and structured engagement to deliver "rich data provisioning improvements, which are critical to Cbus' strategic and operational objectives".

Cbus group executive of member and employer experience Marianne Walker said processes and systems will be created to support the fund's scale and growth and Link will look to continuously improve services, efficiencies and costs, while managing risk for members and employers.

Dee McGrath, chief executive of Link's retirement and superannuation solutions, said: "Building on our strong, existing strategic partnership, Cbus' members and employers will experience the full benefit of our market leading technological capability and product innovation."

Link recently extended its services with Hostplus, which includes establishing the Hostplus Service Excellence Centre.

Walker added that the administration contract is one of the most important strategic partnerships that Cbus has.

"Link Group has significant experience with managing administration services for Cbus and other industry super funds and we are pleased to reappoint them," she said.

Read more: CbusLink GroupHostplusMarianne WalkerDee McGrath
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Industry fund shifts service functions to Link
Cbus, Media Super merger progresses
Cbus expands clean-energy holdings
Former Cbus chief takes prime role at AMP Capital
Super fund reappoints insurer
Cbus appoints new technology chief
Best super, pension fund revealed
ERS costs big super funds
Industry fund names chief executive
Link takeover heats up
Editor's Choice
ETF industry revenues revealed
KANIKA SOOD
Fund managers reaped $211 million in revenue from listing their strategies in ASX's ETF marketplace in the year to September, with BetaShares taking the biggest slice.
ASIC unveils school banking program review
KARREN VERGARA
School banking programs are marketed as a force for good in the community, targeting vulnerable customers in young children who don't end up improving their financial management behaviour, ASIC's two-year review found.
Super leaves gig economy behind
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Less than 1.5% of gig economy workers are contributing to a superannuation account, a new report from the Actuaries Institute reveals.
Redpoint wins $50m mandate
ELIZA BAVIN
Redpoint Investment has won a $50 million socially responsible investing (SRI) mandate within JANA's SRI Australian Share Trust.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something J7zkGBQn