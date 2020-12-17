Industry fund renews Link partnership

A $54 billion superannuation fund has reappointed Link Group as its administrator.

Cbus will continue to use Link's services in the areas of administration, system integration, innovation, data supply and security.

The partnership will also provide continued and structured engagement to deliver "rich data provisioning improvements, which are critical to Cbus' strategic and operational objectives".

Cbus group executive of member and employer experience Marianne Walker said processes and systems will be created to support the fund's scale and growth and Link will look to continuously improve services, efficiencies and costs, while managing risk for members and employers.

Dee McGrath, chief executive of Link's retirement and superannuation solutions, said: "Building on our strong, existing strategic partnership, Cbus' members and employers will experience the full benefit of our market leading technological capability and product innovation."

Link recently extended its services with Hostplus, which includes establishing the Hostplus Service Excellence Centre.

Walker added that the administration contract is one of the most important strategic partnerships that Cbus has.

"Link Group has significant experience with managing administration services for Cbus and other industry super funds and we are pleased to reappoint them," she said.