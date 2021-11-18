Industry fund investments chief to depart

LGIAsuper's chief investment officer is set to exit at the end of the year, with the fund confirming it is overhauling its investment team.

Troy Rieck will leave LGIAsuper at the end of the year, following about two years with the fund.

Confirming the news, a spokesperson for LGIAsuper and Energy Super said: "The expected integration of LGIAsuper and Energy Super with Suncorp Wealth on 1 April 2022 will create a $30 billion fund with more than 265,000 members.

"To ensure we meet the needs of our growing and diverse member base, we are going through the process of re-examining our investment approach and team structure.

"As we have prepared for this merger, we have also been utilising a number of contractors in our team and some of those contracts are now coming to an end. We are well advanced in the process of recruiting a new chief investment officer, after which time we will formalise the final team structure."

Rieck joined as LGIAsuper's chief investment officer in September 2019 and held on to the role throughout its merger with Energy Super earlier this year. Energy Super's chief investment officer Kevin Wan Lum currently serves as Rieck's deputy.

Prior to joining LGIAsuper, Rieck served as executive officer, investments at Equip, a role he departed following its joint venture with Catholic Super.

He has also previously served as executive manager, investment advice at Suncorp and as managing director, global multi-asset at QIC.

"Troy has been an asset to the fund and a champion for our members," the spokesperson said.

"We wish Troy all the best in his future endeavours."

His departure follows that of several others in the investment team since the merger was completed in July.

Senior investment analysts Ian Cannon and Matthew Freeman have also left the fund. Cannon has since joined Lonsec as senior investment analyst.