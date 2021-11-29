NEWS
Insurance
Industry fund cuts premiums

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 29 NOV 2021   12:16PM

A $2 billion industry fund has reduced its insurance premiums by more than 17%.

REI Super informed members premium rates will decrease by 17.5% for income protection and 3.3% for death and total and permanent disability (TPD) insurance.

"We continuously work with our insurer MetLife and have negotiated on your behalf to reduce premiums for this important insurance coverage," the fund told members.

The reduction will be applied from 1 December 2021.

In line with a shift across the industry, REI Super has also changed the way it assesses TPD claims - moving from Activities of Daily Living to the more progressive Activities of Daily Working.

Activities of Daily Living asses TPD claims based on whether the claimant can bathe, toilet, dress and feed themselves. Activities of Daily Working assess whether the claimant will be able to return to work after their injury, illness or disablement and takes into account the specific tasks required in the claimant's occupation.

The Activities of Daily Living assessment in TPD has been criticised for years by consumer advocates, including Choice, and regulators as far too narrow.

Under the Activities of Daily Working definition, REI Super acknowledged: "It's likely that slightly more members will be eligible for the payment of their claim."

In October, REI Super overhauled the way it charges both administration and investment fees, with most members expected to pay less.

It moved from an admin fee of a flat $1.65 per week plus 0.25% of a member's account balance, to just 0.25% of a member's account balance.

