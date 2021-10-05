NEWS
Executive Appointments

Industry fund appoints chief investment officer

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 5 OCT 2021   12:30PM

A $30 billion superannuation fund will welcome a new chief investment officer next month, nabbing another industry fund's deputy investments lead.

Hostplus' Andrew Howard is set to take on the top investments job at Equip and Catholic Super, effective November 1. He replaces Anna Shelley who was appointed AMP Australia's chief investment officer in May.

Howard has been with Hostplus since early 2020 when he began working alongside Greg Clerk as co-deputy chief investment officer.

Howard is no stranger to the lead role, bringing with him extensive experience in superannuation investing.

Prior to joining Hostplus, Howard served as chief investment officer at VicSuper for just over three years prior to its merger with First State Super and the creation of Aware Super.

He was also chief investment officer at Pacific Current Group (then Treasury Group) and oversaw Mercer's superannuation and multi-manager funds for about two years between June 2011 and July 2013. In total, he spent nine years at Mercer, having joined in 2004 from Frontier Advisors where he was head of manager research.

Equip chief executive Scott Cameron said Howard's wealth of experience will help the fund execute its plans to hit $50 billion in funds under management by 2025.

Cameron also highlighted Howard's expertise in responsible investing, specifically his development of VicSuper's responsible investment strategy that saw it named a PRI Global Leader in 2019.

"Andrew brings considerable knowledge and skills, and his strong understanding of responsible investment will be a great asset to our fund and our Equip and Catholic Super members," Cameron said.

"I look forward to welcoming Andrew to the fund in November."

Commenting on Howard's departure, Hostplus chief executive David Elia told Financial Standard: "Andrew has been an integral member of our investment team and while we are sad to see him leave Hostplus, we congratulate him on having secured such a prominent role as the chief investment officer of Equip and wish Andrew every success in the future."

Following Shelley's departure earlier this year, head of portfolio management Darren Rosario has served as interim investments chief.

VIEW COMMENTS

