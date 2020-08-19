Impact investors team up for $48m investment

A freshly-minted Melbourne real assets boutique is leading a consortium of investors including the influential Ramsay Foundation to pour $48 million into 60 disability accommodation apartments.

Conscious Investments Management is partnering with The Paul Ramsay Foundation, the Australian Philanthropic Services and For Purpose Partners for the investment.

The properties will be developed and managed by Summer Housing, which is a subsidiary of a non-profit organisation that works for housing accessibility for people with disabilities.

"We are excited by the opportunity to continue working alongside Summer Housing, now in partnership with PRF and FPIP. By investing in disability housing alongside Summer Housing, we can significantly improve our residents' quality of lives. We hope to grow this partnership to continue to help address the acute accommodation undersupply for people living with disability," Conscious Investment Management chief investment officer Matthew Tominc said.

The current portfolio of apartments are in Melbourne's Glen Iris, Abbotsford and West Melbourne; Adelaide's Norwood and in Brisbane. The consortium is considering further apartments in Sydney.

Summer House acquires 10 apartments in larger, well-located and high amenity buildings. An eleventh apartment acts as a hub for 24/x7 concierge support (via a third-party provider) to residents.

"The partnership will allow us to continue to deliver much needed housing to people with disability. It will provide them with the choice to live on their own, or with someone of their choosing, with independence and with the ability to fully participate in the community," Summer Housing chief executive Dan McLennan said.

Conscious is an impact investing boutique distributed by Channel Capital. It was set up late last year by former Goldman Sachs investor Matthew Tominc.

Conscious currently manages $40 million with investments including solar electricity generation in some Melbourne schools, where the boutique built rooftop solar panels and effectively sells the electricity generated to it for a roughly 40% offset to their total energy cost.

It follows an "impact partner model", partnering with charities and similarly-minded enterprises to work together to identify investments and assist with the management.