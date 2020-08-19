NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Impact investors team up for $48m investment
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 AUG 2020   12:42PM

A freshly-minted Melbourne real assets boutique is leading a consortium of investors including the influential Ramsay Foundation to pour $48 million into 60 disability accommodation apartments.

Conscious Investments Management is partnering with The Paul Ramsay Foundation, the Australian Philanthropic Services and For Purpose Partners for the investment.

The properties will be developed and managed by Summer Housing, which is a subsidiary of a non-profit organisation that works for housing accessibility for people with disabilities.

"We are excited by the opportunity to continue working alongside Summer Housing, now in partnership with PRF and FPIP. By investing in disability housing alongside Summer Housing, we can significantly improve our residents' quality of lives. We hope to grow this partnership to continue to help address the acute accommodation undersupply for people living with disability," Conscious Investment Management chief investment officer Matthew Tominc said.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

The current portfolio of apartments are in Melbourne's Glen Iris, Abbotsford and West Melbourne; Adelaide's Norwood and in Brisbane. The consortium is considering further apartments in Sydney.

Summer House acquires 10 apartments in larger, well-located and high amenity buildings. An eleventh apartment acts as a hub for 24/x7 concierge support (via a third-party provider) to residents.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"The partnership will allow us to continue to deliver much needed housing to people with disability. It will provide them with the choice to live on their own, or with someone of their choosing, with independence and with the ability to fully participate in the community," Summer Housing chief executive Dan McLennan said.

Conscious is an impact investing boutique distributed by Channel Capital. It was set up late last year by former Goldman Sachs investor Matthew Tominc.

Conscious currently manages $40 million with investments including solar electricity generation in some Melbourne schools, where the boutique built rooftop solar panels and effectively sells the electricity generated to it for a roughly 40% offset to their total energy cost.

It follows an "impact partner model", partnering with charities and similarly-minded enterprises to work together to identify investments and assist with the management.

Read more: Summer HousingPaul Ramsay Foundation
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Future Generation donates $4.71m to charity
Editor's Choice
QIC appoints committee chair
KANIKA SOOD
The Queensland headquartered investing giant has appointed a chair for its global private capital investment committee.
Mayfair 101's vision for Mission Beach is sinking
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Bond family has threatened to foreclose on Mayfair 101's crown jewel - it's much anticipated development of the Mission Beach region.
ACCC flags dangers of ERS
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has told Financial Standard that the nature of superannuation scams is shifting, having seen a 55% increase in cases of identity theft.
AMP to release Pahari investigation findings
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The board of AMP will release the full report relating to the sexual harassment complaint made against Boe Pahari in 2017 by Julia Szlakowski.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something eH9idiZ8