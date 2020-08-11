NEWS
Investment
Impact investing seeks to address racial inequality
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 11 AUG 2020   12:14PM

A new initiative in the US, with $4 million in backing from J.P. Morgan Chase, has seen a small business lender and an impact investor come together to address racial inequality.

CDC Small Business Finance and Capital Impact Partners, which describes itself as a community development financial institution, have announced a new initiative.

The alliance will focus on creating equitable growth in communities of colour by backing small businesses and key social services - many of which are suffering as a result of COVID-19.

"Issues of access and opportunity in American communities require bold new thinking to drive measurable change in community and economic development," said Capital Impact Partners president and chief executive Ellis Carr.

"We understand that banks, funders, and other institutions have historically been challenged to connect capital to communities. By leveraging our unique expertise, complementary mission-based approaches, and holistic strategies, it is our hope that the alliance will accelerate solutions to address critical needs at scale."

J.P. Morgan Chase head of small business forward Ted Archer said that Capital Impact and CDC Small Business Finance are each industry leaders with a track record of delivering community developments.

"J.P. Morgan Chase is proud to support this alliance and deepen impact, particularly in communities of color," he said.

Work will begin through three place-based pilots in the Los Angeles, Detroit, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan (DMV) areas.

In each community, cross-organisational teams will listen and actively engage with local community members to understand the problems that are unique to each region, while sharing tools, programs, and services that are strategically customised to address high-priority issues.

The locations of the three pilots were intentionally chosen based on the current geographic focus for place-based community empowerment strategies within both organisations.

Efforts will be replicated and expanded in other parts of the country.

Read more: J.P. Morgan ChaseCapital Impact PartnersCDC Small Business FinanceEllis CarrLos AngelesTed Archer
