Investment
Impact investing in healthcare: American Century
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 25 AUG 2020   12:30PM

As the demand for environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment products grows in Australia, American Century Investments offers a fresh approach focused on innovation in the healthcare sector.

The Health Care Impact Equity strategy enables institutional investors to invest in companies with the potential to generate returns while benefiting society through its funding to healthcare as well as the Stowers Institute for Medical Research.

The founder of American Century, Jim Stowers, founded the Stowers Institute which is dedicated to uncovering the causes, treatments and prevention of genetic diseases like cancer.

The Stowers Institute owns a controlling interest in American Century which sees around 40% of profits support the research, having a positive impact on the future of human health.

American Century senior portfolio manager of Health Care Impact Michael Li said the investment to healthcare companies funds primary research that fills a gap in the market.

"We believe companies that are truly transforming how healthcare is being delivered will ultimately deliver returns. And at a time when the world needs health innovation more than ever before, financial and social impact objectives can simultaneously be achieved," he said.

The US$1.66 billion fund seeks quality stocks by incorporating acceleration, relative strength, and valuation.

"What's unique about it is the cross action between financial returns and positive social impact. We believe in this strategy we can do both we can do well by doing good," Li said.

"We are looking to invest in innovative healthcare companies that can meet the needs of unmet medical needs that should in turn generate returns."

The fund measures its portfolio impact against the UN Sustainable Development Goal Three - good health and wellbeing.

Li noted the portfolio has four impact themes which are: innovation that can treat disease, access to medicine and health care services in developed and emerging markets, new solutions to lowering the cost of health care and more productive and efficient equipment.

"When we look at any individual companies we map them to those four things and they can be more than one. We map the four internal impact themes to the seven UN categories to ensure we have 100% alignment between what we want to achieve and what the UN wants to achieve," he said.

An example of one of the holdings is Teladoc - a virtual healthcare provider for patients with limited access to medicine, aligning directly with its impact theme of improving access.

"Incorporating a mix of early-stage and more established health care stocks can help balance risk. Early-stage companies present a higher risk and return profile but that's to be expected and investors should focus more on the long-term sustainable growth potential of a company," he said.

Li said it is easy to measure the impact from the portfolio as the companies have spent $60 billion on research and development,  has more than 250 compounds in clinical testing and over 100 in late stage testing, over 1500 active clinical trials are being conducted  and over 70 million US retail prescriptions in 2019.

