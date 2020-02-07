NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
IFM Investors hires from Mercer
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 7 FEB 2020   12:46PM

IFM Investors have hired a former Mercer principal to help lead the firm's risk and compliance operations.

Amanda Oliver commenced her role as Australian director of risk and compliance at IFM Investors on 3 February 2020.

The role was previously held by Lisa Rayner, who resigned in October 2019.

Oliver reports to Rob Babb, executive director of risk & compliance. IFM's risk and compliance team provide advice and solutions on legal regulatory matters, compliance obligations and the development of risk management strategies for clients, products and new initiatives for the firm.

IFM has a director positioned as the head of each region (US, UK, Japan, Australia), all reporting to Babb in Melbourne.

Prior to the role at IFM, Oliver worked as a governance consultant principal at Mercer, providing tailed governance consulting services and risk and compliance solutions to the firm's superannuation clients.

She also spent six years working for Rio Tinto in senior advisory roles.

Oliver described herself on LinkedIn as an "experienced governance, risk and compliance consultant with a demonstrated history of working with boards and senior management to achieve their fiduciary, regulatory and strategic objectives with the support of a robust risk management and governance framework".

She promoted her skills on the social platform as being in risk management frameworks, audit management, business process, policy development, strategic planning and corporate governance.

Rayner, who resigned from the directorial role after only one year with the firm, now works as the head of consumer legal at National Australia Bank.

The appointment comes following news that Future Fund chief executive David Neal had jumped ship, set to lead IFM Investors following the resignation of Brett Himbury last year.

IFM is set to confirm Neal's commencement date and Himbury's retirement date in the near future.

Read more: IFM InvestorsMercerAmanda OliverBrett HimburyDavid NealLisa RaynerNational Australia BankRob BabbFuture FundRio Tinto
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Future Fund chief to lead IFM Investors
Future Fund returns 14.3% for the year
Most complained about super funds revealed
Class action accuses NAB of super rip-off
NAB hires to improve governance
Platform ends year with hiring spree
Super fund adds first operations lead
MLC Life chief steps down
Vanguard firms up super team
Zenith bolsters team, hints at expansion
Editor's Choice
Magellan cracks $100 billion
KANIKA SOOD
The global equities powerhouse cracked $100 billion at January end but no one at their offices is popping the champagne.
Calls for review of advice regulation
HARRISON WORLEY
CPA Australia is campaigning government for a state funded review into the regulatory frameworks overseeing financial advice, which it believes alienate consumers and small business from the sector.
Where to from here?
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
On the anniversary of the Royal Commission's final report, AFA chief executive Phil Kewin reflects on the year that was and how the playbook - and rules - changed for advisers.
Industry fund risk lead resigns
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The chief risk and compliance officer at a $9.5 billion industry superannuation fund has resigned.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something eBxMVWzc