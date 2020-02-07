IFM Investors hires from Mercer

IFM Investors have hired a former Mercer principal to help lead the firm's risk and compliance operations.

Amanda Oliver commenced her role as Australian director of risk and compliance at IFM Investors on 3 February 2020.

The role was previously held by Lisa Rayner, who resigned in October 2019.

Oliver reports to Rob Babb, executive director of risk & compliance. IFM's risk and compliance team provide advice and solutions on legal regulatory matters, compliance obligations and the development of risk management strategies for clients, products and new initiatives for the firm.

IFM has a director positioned as the head of each region (US, UK, Japan, Australia), all reporting to Babb in Melbourne.

Prior to the role at IFM, Oliver worked as a governance consultant principal at Mercer, providing tailed governance consulting services and risk and compliance solutions to the firm's superannuation clients.

She also spent six years working for Rio Tinto in senior advisory roles.

Oliver described herself on LinkedIn as an "experienced governance, risk and compliance consultant with a demonstrated history of working with boards and senior management to achieve their fiduciary, regulatory and strategic objectives with the support of a robust risk management and governance framework".

She promoted her skills on the social platform as being in risk management frameworks, audit management, business process, policy development, strategic planning and corporate governance.

Rayner, who resigned from the directorial role after only one year with the firm, now works as the head of consumer legal at National Australia Bank.

The appointment comes following news that Future Fund chief executive David Neal had jumped ship, set to lead IFM Investors following the resignation of Brett Himbury last year.

IFM is set to confirm Neal's commencement date and Himbury's retirement date in the near future.