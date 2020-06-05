NEWS
Superannuation
Hundreds of billions ripped from super
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 5 JUN 2020   12:43PM

For a moment, Australia's superannuation system was beyond the magic $3 trillion mark. But, COVID-19 momentarily set the sector back, according to new data.

Latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows the super sector was smashed to the tune of $207.9 billion during the March quarter, as the total unconsolidated assets of super funds took a 6.9% tumble as COVID-19 smash financial markets.

Now standing at $2.82 billion, the industry had crossed the $3 trillion mark in December of 2019, just months before the pandemic arrived.

The ABS said super assets invested in shares lost almost $111 billion during the quarter, representing a 23% fall. According to Rainmaker, from the peak of the market prior to the pandemic taking hold to the end of May 31 the ASX fell 20%.

Meanwhile, units  trusts fell $124 billion, and super assets held overseas took a 3.2% hit, losing around $17 billion.

In the same release of data the ABS pointed out the total unconsolidated assets of retail trusts fell $15.6 billion to $397.2 billion during the quarter, taking a 19.8% hit to shares worth about $7.5 billion, and losing $4.3 billion in assets held overseas.

The data reads similarly bleak for the life insurance industry, with firms taking a collective hit of $18 billion to total unconsolidated assets during the quarter, landing on $187.3 billion.

All told, the entire local managed funds industry fell $231 billion to $3.71 billion in funds under management during the quarter, according to the ABS.

However, super fund members received good news this week when Rainmaker revealed MySuper options posted their second consecutive month of positive figures in May, as markets set about reclaiming the ground lost to the pandemic.

Rainmaker's data shows the average return for MySuper products in May was 2.1%, which followed the 3.2% return posted in April.

The firm's executive director of research and compliance Alex Dunnin said that while the nation had fallen into recession, the super's performance results should spur members of MySuper funds.

"There's a long [way] to go however, but given that during the GFC returns got as low as -21% these results are remarkable," Dunnin said.

