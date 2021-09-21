Hume puts finfluencer followers on notice

Senator Jane Hume is warning consumers who fall victim to bad advice from finfluencers not to rely on the government for compensation.

Speaking on the first day of the Association of Financial Advisers national conference, the minister for superannuation, financial services and the digital economy warned consumers that make a financial decision based on finfluencers' advice, not to look to the government for a bailout if the advice goes awry.

However, Hume will not resort to banning such bad advice and "perpetuating a nanny state culture".

"I believe in personal responsibility and common sense. For that to work, we must make sure that consumers have access to the information that they need to make informed decisions," she said.

"It's essential that consumers know that what they're getting what's written on the box is exactly what's inside it. Consumers must have the information to know that the influencer is not an accredited adviser, and not to assume that they will act in their best interest, and interest and give them unconflicted advice."

Hume said that while she doesn't want to prevent people from being interested in finance or expressing their views, it is not a free pass to scam or mislead.

"There's never an excuse for that. But the existence of a small number of unscrupulous actors doesn't justify wholesale constraints and policing and freedom of expression for everyone," she said.

Consequently, she sees unauthorised advisers as the biggest risk to this industry.

Unauthorised advisers undermine the brand that is "a crucial a crucial signal of quality to consumers", she said.

"That's why we need an up-to-date financial advisers register that consumers can access, and that they are aware of so that consumers can check if their advisor is registered. It's also one of ASIC's most important enforcement tasks is preventing unauthorised advisers from claiming to be advisers."

While unlicensed advisers might be a threat, Hume acknowledged that those who claim to be trusted advisers but are not also undermine the trust of the entire industry. However, Hume is hopeful that trust in advisers will only grow stronger.

"From 1 January 2022, assuming that the safe passage of the Better Advice Bill through the Senate, consumers will be able to trust that financial advisers' obligations will be monitored and enforced, with the creation of a single disciplinary body, and a more up to date, accurate financial advisor register will increase transparency and allow consumers to be sure of who they can and can't trust," she said.