How wealthy families protect assets no matter what

The wealthiest families in the world have mastered the art of asset protection through generations, even in the face of unpredictable and unprecedented events like the current pandemic.

This was the consensus during a recent panel discussion on integrated asset protection, presented by Respada, focussed on protecting family assets across generations.

Respada is an invitation-only platform providing private market opportunities to ultra-high net worth individuals and families.

The discussion was moderated by John McLeod, president and chief executive of Global Fiduciary Partner Alliance Limited.

Panelists included Day Pitney counsel Michael Pfeifer, Lesperance & Associates managing director David Lesperance, and Walkers Private Capital partner Rupert Morris.

Sharing his personal experience, McLeod said that over years of working with wealthy families globally he has observed that asset protection is their main concern, above all else.

"Regardless of whether the families live in free and open societies or less secure countries, the concerns remain the same although the risks may vary," McLeod explained

Pfeifer added: "Families face the same risks that anybody with commercial or personal properties face. While families can be protected by a trust, it should be noted that a trust can also be sued, and people can go against the trust. Further, there are reputational risks such as claims against the family."

Pfeifer said that the risk of one generation damaging the reputation of a family name cannot be overlooked. He pointed as an example to the Sackler family, whose company Purdue Pharma is being pursued over the marketing and distribution of opioids.

The Sacklers, who are still estimated to be worth US$10 billion despite Purdue sitting on the edge of bankruptcy, were at one time clients of Pfeifer.

Asked what can really be done to protect against risks to reputation, Pfeifer said there were several elements to be considered above all else.

"Be strict with your children, make sure they grow up with good morals and good habits. You never know what might come up that might affect a wealth family's reputation. We all know cases where children, for example those of actors and actresses and so on, have gone off the path and caused problems for their family," he said.

Leaving assets in trusts, rather than to children, goes a significant way in protecting against this risk. Through properly governed trust structures, even a very significant blow to reputation may not result in financial injury to the family at large - or even to the individual.

Meanwhile, Morris addressed another aspect of asset protection - protecting families' wealth across international jurisdictions and from disputes and divorce within a family.

"It is important to consider family dynamics, the jurisdiction of the family members and succession plan for decision making," Morris said.

He suggested that building a flexible trust structure that allows different views on investing and governance has a greater chance at longevity across generations, therefore protecting assets.

Lesperance agreed with Morris that region-specific issues need to be a main consideration for family offices, given the global nature of many wealthy family's lifestyles.

"World events such as pandemics or regional issues are continuing risks since they are unpredictable. However, to protect assets not just for immediacy but across generations, it is imperative to have a strategy to deal with unpredictable events," he said.

"The fact is that a passport belongs to a country and not an individual. Your country allows you to use it until they decide otherwise. So, I would advise families to focus on obtaining second passports, second residences, and assets in various structures and jurisdictions."

Lesperance cautioned families to also consider tax ramifications and physical presence requirements to make sure that they are a resident of the correct region in the eyes of the law.

To illustrate this issue, he provided the example of golfer Tiger Woods' divorce. Woods had a prenuptial agreement in the state of Florida, but his ex-wife was able to successfully argue during divorce proceedings that they were residents of California. Woods had purchased a home in California and could not prove residence in Florida, so the divorce was settled under California law.

"One basic move we're seeing from the pandemic is that people are overcoming life inertia. Before they would never dream of leaving the island of Manhattan, where they had these well cultivated lives... they were driven out by COVID and as they are sitting in the Hamptons they have realised, 'We can get dinner from our favourite restaurant, there's this thing called UberEats, and there's Teams and Zoom'," he said.

"They might have been listening to the New York City mayor discuss how they were going to crank up the rates and thinking to themselves, 'Well, we already have a place in Palm Beach, let's become residents of Florida'."

Such a move for tax benefits is not as simple as it sounds. Lesperence said he is being careful to inform clients that they will have to satisfy the state of New York that they no longer live in New York. If they visit New York too frequently, data from phone locations and purchases could be used to prove that for tax purposes they should still be considered a resident of New York.

"Clients who danced in jurisdictions might not have thought about it before the pandemic, when they were spending each season in a different place, but it is very important that you track where you are and have a defence," he said.

This is to ensure that they can meet the "substantial presence" test in the US - which can determine in which jurisdiction certain tax liabilities lie.