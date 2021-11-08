Hong Kong REIT buys Queen Victoria Building

Hong Kong's Link REIT has snapped up stakes in some iconic Sydney buildings.

It purchased a 50% interest in Queen Victoria Building, The Strand Arcade, and The Galeries - all retail buildings in Sydney's central business district.

The transaction has been valued at $538.2 million.

Link REIT's investment manager in Australia is EG Funds and the sale was negotiated by CBRE on behalf of Singapore sovereign investor GIC.

The deal, struck on a core capitalisation rate of 5.00%, represents Australia's largest CBD shopping centre transaction since late 2017, when Vicinity Centres acquired its 50% interest in the same trio of centres, which it continues to manage.

"The Link REIT/EG acquisition is expected to instill further confidence into Australia's retail investment sector, demonstrating the enhanced institutional demand for core retail assets and the ongoing investor confidence in the future of CBD retailing," CBRE head of retail capital markets (Pacific) Simon Rooney said.

"Assets of this scale, quality and reputation are rarely sold and in the case of The Queen Victoria Building, The Strand Arcade and The Galeries, this was the first time the portfolio had been publicly offered to the market.

These iconic centres are regarded as among the best in Australia and dominate Sydney's core retail precinct, which is positioned for recovery following the end of lockdowns, as workers, tourists and shoppers return to the CBD."

The acquisition of the 50% stake in the Queen Victoria Building, The Strand Arcade and The Galeries represents the latest investment in Australia for Link REIT, following its $683 million purchase of Sydney's 100 Market Street office tower two years ago.