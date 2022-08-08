Hong Kong investor buys Hilton Hotel

In the largest single-asset hotel deal ever closed in Australia, Barings Private Equity Asia (BPEA) has officially acquired the Hilton Sydney Hotel for $530 million.

The purchase of the five-star hotel was made via BPEA's affiliated real estate fund, BPEA Real Estate, with JLL Hotels and Hospitality Group brokering the deal.

Located in Sydney's CBD, the iconic hotel, built in 1974, includes award-winning food and beverage venues, expansive events and conferencing facilities and luxury retail outlets.

BPEA Real Estate head of Australia Paul Gately described the acquisition as a great opportunity.

"We are excited to be a part of the next chapter of one of the most famous hotels in Australia," Gately said.

"The Sydney Hilton is an iconic hotel, well-known to business and leisure travellers alike, while its restaurants, bars, and conference facilities have played host to Sydney locals for years."

He added that assets in prime locations like the Sydney Hilton are tightly held and don't become available often.

"We have a strong conviction about the long-term outlook for Australian real estate and are excited about the potential of finding similar opportunities across a variety of sectors," he said.

The acquisition comes after the Hong-Kong firm purchased a 17-storey commercial building in Melbourne's CBD, valued at more than $200 million.