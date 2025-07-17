Newspaper icon
Family Office

HNWIs, family offices embracing private real estate credit

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 17 JUL 2025   12:50PM

The appetite of Australia's wealthiest people to invest in private real estate credit is growing, with a new report from Centuria Bass revealing many family offices and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals plan to boost their investment in the sector.

The inaugural 2025 Centuria Bass Private Real Estate Credit Index surveyed more than 100 Centuria Bass Credit (CBC) investors, most of whom comprise family offices and UHNW/HNW individuals.

According to the research, 76% of respondents said they would increase their private real estate credit investments over the next year. More than half of the respondents confirmed they were likely to increase their investment in private real estate credit by 10% to 25% in the coming 12 months.

When citing reasons for investing in private credit, most (54%) said they were attracted to the returns while 26% were attracted to the security.

According to the research, most investors in the space already hold multiple investments across different credit managers.

Centuria Bass said the investment sweet spot is between $250,000 to $500,000 with 42% of respondents saying it was their preferred investment size for each opportunity.

Centuria Bass managing director - funds and distribution Yehuda Gottlieb said family offices and UHNW/HNW individuals have supported private real estate credit for many years.

"Generally, the family office money is the smarter money because their capital can influence lending decisions. Being private also means family offices are not swayed by public markets and short-term thinking," Gottlieb said.

"Because it's a family investment, often these investors take a long-term view and see through market variability. There is often a more personalised approach, too, meaning a family office may invest initially because they are attracted to the underlying property."

In line with the research, Rivkin Private Wealth managing director Thomas Silitonga said the wealth manager has steadily increased its investment in private real estate credit over the past four years and now has around $400 million invested in the sector.

Private credit now represents approximately 30% of Rivkin's assets under management, with a larger focus on alternative investments.

Silitonga said it has reduced exposure in equities and allocated more capital to alternative asset classes, in particular private credit, half of which is real estate debt.

"Capital preservation is a top priority for Rivkin investors and one of the key factors that resonates with them is knowing their investment is backed by property-especially since many have built their wealth through real estate," Silitonga said.

"They're not looking to shoot for the stars or to take unmitigated risk. Our investors expect a thorough due diligence process that ensures rigorous asset selection and structuring, protecting capital while enhancing income potential across varying market conditions."

